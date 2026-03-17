Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in south Bexar County, BCSO says

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 22400 block of Cambellton Road, near Mathis Road.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 22400 block of Campbellton Road, near Mathis Road.

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The driver sustained “serious bodily injury,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, and there were no other occupants.

Deputies will be in the area to conduct a traffic investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

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