Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in south Bexar County, BCSO says Crash happened Monday evening The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 22400 block of Cambellton Road, near Mathis Road. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.
The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 22400 block of Campbellton Road, near Mathis Road.
The driver sustained “serious bodily injury,” the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, and there were no other occupants.
Deputies will be in the area to conduct a traffic investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Matthew Craig headshot Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 ▶ 0:55 Checking your roof for wind damage.mp4 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado ▶ 0:38 Jury selection began on Monday in the case of Christopher Preciado DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues ▶ 0:39 DPS Mega Center closed due to plumbing issues Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins ▶ 0:41 Security camera footage captures sound of when gunfire begins Bullet holes in homes ▶ 2:17 Bullet holes in homes Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes ▶ 0:51 Schertz searches for answers to frequent railroad crossing crashes A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight ▶ 0:11 A stretch of Southeast Military Drive back in the spotlight Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast ▶ 0:14 Sarah Spivey has your weather Authority Forecast Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife ▶ 0:48 Court takes up case of Charles Byrd, accused of murdering his wife $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 ▶ 0:32 $91M East Side apartment development gets green light.mp4 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas ▶ 1:35 Grapefruit-sized hail hits South Central Texas Car crosses low water road live on TV ▶ 1:16 Car crosses low water road live on TV 'Empowerment photos' of SA seniors go viral ▶ 1:23 'Empowerment photos' of SA seniors go viral Youth substance abuse program treats children as young as 11, expands beyond San Antonio ▶ 0:43 Youth substance abuse program treats children as young as 11, expands beyond San Antonio Severe storm update from Sarah Spivey ▶ 0:45 Severe storm update from Sarah Spivey CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ▶ 0:37 CAMP WOOD MAN DESCRIBES DRIVING THRU SEVERE STORMS ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED ▶ 0:47 ALAMO HEIGHTS NIGHT CANCELED SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE ▶ 0:44 SOUTH TEXAS STORM UPDATE Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case ▶ 0:45 Family fights for justice in 2022 murder case Send us your questions about danger in the classroom ▶ 0:48 Send us your questions about danger in the classroom La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio ▶ 2:28 La tradición de las medallas que anuncia la llegada de Fiesta en San Antonio Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting ▶ 1:16 Questions about self-driving cars rise after one blocked an ambulance responding to Austin shooting Watching for Storms West of San Antonio ▶ 0:43 Watching for Storms West of San Antonio El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta ▶ 3:29 El uniforme de los Texas Cavaliers: Tradición que camina con Fiesta San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 ▶ 2:01 San Antonio couple stops swerving car, helps save unconscious driver on Loop 410 Previous photo Next photo