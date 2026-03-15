Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving flatbed trailer on East Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a flatbed trailer on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the Northeast Loop 410 northbound access road near Rigsby Avenue.

Recommended Videos

A Sunday SAPD preliminary report states the motorcyclist, identified as a 49-year-old man, struck the trailer after it drove through a red light.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries, police said.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Read also: