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Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash involving flatbed trailer on East Side, SAPD says

Crash happened Saturday night on the Northeast Loop 410 northbound access road near Rigsby Avenue

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a flatbed trailer on the East Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the Northeast Loop 410 northbound access road near Rigsby Avenue.

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A Sunday SAPD preliminary report states the motorcyclist, identified as a 49-year-old man, struck the trailer after it drove through a red light.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injuries, police said.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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