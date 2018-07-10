'They were trying to kill us': Victims recall horrifying moments from viral shooting video

CONVERSE, Texas - Two victims who survived a barrage of gunfire after discovering a pair of men lurking in a Converse backyard say the men weren't trying to scare them off with the gunfire, they were trying to kill them.

KSAT is not naming the victims out of concern for their safety.

One of the victims said she was dropping her friend off at her home around 4 a.m. Sunday after hanging out. When the women pulled into the driveway of the home in the 8300 block of Jaybrook Drive, they spotted two men hiding in the trees and bushes.

"When I saw them in my lawn, I'm like, 'Why are they in my yard? Are they drunk?'" the victim who lives at the home said.

The women told KSAT they reversed and shined their headlights in their direction as the driver began recording now-viral video that was shared to Facebook Sunday.

In the video, one man is seen crouched behind a tree and another is seen hiding behind a bush, but when the pair realize they've been spotted, the men stand up and begin walking toward the car.

While the passenger gives her information to police, the driver can be heard saying, "He has a gun" before gunfire erupts. The video becomes shaky as gunfire can be heard in the background and the passenger frantically urges dispatchers to get police to their location quickly.

The women said the men shot out the tires of their car, but they were able to drive approximately 400 yards to a neighbor's house. The women said the suspects got into a car and began following them while still shooting at the car.

"It wasn't like they tried scaring us away, they were trying to kill us," one of the victims said.

The women drove down the street to a neighbor's house and parked and said that while the gunfire stopped, the suspects lingered.

"We're hiding," one of the victims told dispatchers. "Our car is in the front of somebody's yard because they shot at us."

The women were unable to get a good look at the men, but Converse police said they are searching for three people in connection with the incident.

The Converse Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects and asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 210-658-2322.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.