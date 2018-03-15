Thieves cut through roof, safe of coin store, steal close to $45K worth of merchandise

LEON VALLEY, Texas - Leon Valley police believe at least two people broke into Texas Coins in the 6800 block of Bandera Road Monday morning.

The thieves cut through the roof of the store to gain entry, and disabled a camera and the alarm system, Sgt. Eddie Gonzales said.

Once inside, over the course of a few hours, the burglars cut a hole into a safe and rifled the store, eventually knocking out a hole in the wall to escape out the back door of the neighboring suite, officials said.

Owner Larry Harmon estimates the thieves stole close to $45,000 worth of coins, vintage currency and other valuables.

"They knew exactly what had value and what did not," he said, noting the thieves paid no attention to the costume jewelry in the shop.

It was a costly haul for Harmon, who said he lost 60 percent of his "basis" in one night.



What appeared to be two separate people were caught on one of the cameras in the front of the shop. The first who showed up appears to have his face covered. The second person's face can be seen briefly in the grainy video. Though Harmon hopes someone will recognize the thieves from the video, it's not easy for him to watch.

"Obviously, you know it's violating," Harmon said. "I worked hard for everything I have."

Harmon believes these may be the same people who broke into his shop about a year and a half ago. Though nothing was taken then, Harmon said the bathroom wall was busted in the same spot through which the thieves escaped this time.

"So put two and two together. Had they been here before? Obviously," Harmon said.

Harmon is still considering whether he wants to continue operating his business. He doesn't expect the thieves care about his trouble.

"One day, karma is hell," he said.

Karma could be provided by his camera if someone can recognize the thieves and turn them in, though Harmon would prefer a different sort of justice.

"Could we step in the back room for about five minutes?" he asked. "I'm 72, but I still got a whole lot left."

Still, their arrest would be something.

If you have information about this crime or the suspects, the Leon Valley Police Department asks that you to call its information line at 210-461-9140.

