SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police closed off a section of Wurzbach Parkway Monday morning due to an accident that involved an SAPD patrol vehicle.

The crash happened between Perrin Beitel and Nacogdoches. The west bound lanes of Wurzbach Parkway were shut down for more than an hour while emergency crews responded to the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.