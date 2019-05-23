Travel through DFW earlier this month? You may have been exposed to measles

DALLAS - Tarrant County Public Health is warning travelers who were in the Dallas-Fort Worth international Airport on May 15 that they may have been exposed to measles.

A traveler who passed through DFW on a connecting flight has tested positive for measles.

The exposure may have occurred in the following areas and times:

Terminal D customs area from 5:15 to 7:45 p.m.

The Skylink (i.e., tram between terminals) from 5:45 to 8 p.m.

Terminal A in the area of Gate 8 from 6 to 10:50 p.m.

Measles is transmitted from an infected person through airborne droplets when the person exhales or coughs. The droplets can stay in the air even after the infectious person has left the area.

The illness starts with fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Several days into the illness, a red, raised and blotchy rash appears.

People who may have been exposed at the DFW airport should watch for symptoms until June 5.

Adults who are immunized have very little chance of catching the illness. According to the public health agency, tthose who should be concerned include people who have not been vaccinated, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals.

TCPH said the following individuals should receive the vaccine if traveling internationally or to sites of active outbreaks:

Infants six months through 11 months of age should receive one dose of MMR, or measles, mumps and rubella, vaccine.

Children 12 months of age and older should receive two doses of MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.

Adults should be sure they have had at least two doses of MMR vaccine. Note: those born between 1957 and 1989 may have had only one dose of MMR vaccine and should receive a second dose.

