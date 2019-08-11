Two people in hospital after ATV crash

SAN ANTONIO - Two people are recovering in the hospital after an accident on the far northwest side involving an ATV.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday near Scenic Loop Road and Huntress Lane.

Bexar county deputies say they found two men on the side of road.

However, they don't know if it was a hit-and-run or if it happened because the driver of the ATV lost control.

Both victims were taken to university hospital, and authorities tell KSAT 12 that both of the men were heavily intoxicated.

