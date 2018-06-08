VIA offers park & ride service to Texas Folklife Festival

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer park and ride service to the 47th Annual Texas Folklife Festival at the Institute of Texan Cultures.

Park and ride service will be available from the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd. to the Folklife Festival's Gate 3 on Cesar Chavez Boulevard beginning Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and return service will continue until 11:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The fare is $2.50 each way with discounted fares available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & Ride location. Customers may also pre-purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile app.

VIAtrans customers and children under age 5 ride free. VIA bus passes are not valid for special event park and ride service.

Service will also be available for all three days of the festival from VIA Prímo (100) and VIVA centro (301) routes at the following times:

Friday: 4:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The regular bus fare of $1.30 will apply. Unlimited Day Passes are available on the bus for $2.75. VIA bus passes will be accepted for trips on Prímo and VIVA.

