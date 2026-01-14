3 people shot, hospitalized after crash turned shooting on Highway 90, SAPD says

San Antonio police investigating after three men were shot while driving westbound on Highway 90 near Cupples Road around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting on westbound Highway 90 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to the 800 block of Cupples Road for reports of the shooting.

Recommended Videos

Police found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds throughout their bodies, an SAPD officer at the scene said.

The victims were traveling on the highway when a dark-colored vehicle struck their vehicle. The vehicle then repeatedly rammed them from behind until they pulled over, police said.

Someone inside the dark-colored vehicle began shooting at the victims before fleeing. SAPD did not have any identifying information on the alleged shooter, aside from the color of the vehicle.

The victims pulled off the highway and called authorities. All three were taken to an area hospital.

The conditions of their injuries and approximate ages were not clear as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to SAPD and will update this story as we learn more.

Read more: