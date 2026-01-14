3 people shot, hospitalized after crash turned shooting on Highway 90, SAPD says Shooting happened on westbound Highway 90, near Cupples Road, around 2:10 a.m. San Antonio police investigating after three men were shot while driving westbound on Highway 90 near Cupples Road around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting on westbound Highway 90 early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to the 800 block of Cupples Road for reports of the shooting.
Police found three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds throughout their bodies, an SAPD officer at the scene said.
The victims were traveling on the highway when a dark-colored vehicle struck their vehicle. The vehicle then repeatedly rammed them from behind until they pulled over, police said.
Someone inside the dark-colored vehicle began shooting at the victims before fleeing. SAPD did not have any identifying information on the alleged shooter, aside from the color of the vehicle.
The victims pulled off the highway and called authorities. All three were taken to an area hospital.
The conditions of their injuries and approximate ages were not clear as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to SAPD and will update this story as we learn more. Read more:
Mason Hickok
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Devan Karp
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
