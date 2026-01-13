3-year-old girl dies days after being found unresponsive in bathtub, Pearsall police investigating

PEARSALL, Texas – Pearsall police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub, the agency’s chief confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the 3-year-old died on the morning of Jan. 12. Pearsall Police Department Chief Daniel Flores told KSAT Investigates the girl was taken off life support.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

KSAT is not identifying the family because Flores said the parents are not facing charges.

Law enforcement responded to a Pearsall home on Jan. 5 after a parent said they stepped away from a bathtub and returned to find the girl unresponsive, according to a report from the Frio County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived, they noted the girl was “blue in the face” and had shallow breathing. The Frio County Sheriff’s Office said she was taken to a San Antonio hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office has yet to determine the cause and manner of the girl’s death.

In a phone conversation with KSAT Investigates, Flores said Pearsall police are investigating, but he believes it was likely accidental.

Flores said the agency is in the process of speaking with the district attorney’s office to see if they want to continue looking into the case.

Child Protective Services said it is involved in the case.

KSAT emailed 81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis on Tuesday afternoon, who said they had not yet received the case from Pearsall PD.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.