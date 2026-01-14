Skip to main content
Local News

1 found dead after vehicle fire on South Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

Cause of vehicle fire remains unknown

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Fire officials responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Moursund and East Gillette boulevards. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was found dead after a vehicle caught fire Tuesday evening on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Moursund and East Gillette boulevards.

The fire department said after extinguishment, one person was found inside the vehicle.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.

