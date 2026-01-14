1 found dead after vehicle fire on South Side, San Antonio Fire Department says

Fire officials responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Moursund and East Gillette boulevards.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was found dead after a vehicle caught fire Tuesday evening on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Fire officials responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Moursund and East Gillette boulevards.

Recommended Videos

The fire department said after extinguishment, one person was found inside the vehicle.

Fire officials responded to a report of a vehicle on fire around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Moursund and East Gillette boulevards. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAFD said.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: