Video shows bungee cord shred as attendant pulls lever on slingshot ride

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - The fear is real. Two men are thankfully uninjured after a bungee cord shredded on a slingshot ride just before being launched into the air.

NEWS4JAX shared the video, which was recorded Saturday at Cobra Adventure Park in Panama City Beach.

You can see the ride attendant start to pull the lever for the Vertical Accelerator ride when the cord shreds.

