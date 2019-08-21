Texas mom finds 3.72-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. - Miranda Hollingshead is the proud new owner of a 3.72-carat yellow diamond, according to Arkansas State Parks.

Hollingshead found the diamond at Arkansas' famous Crater of Diamonds State Park -- known for many big diamond finds over the years, including a 7.44-carat brown diamond discovered in March 2017.

“Every diamond found at the park is beautiful in its own way, and this one is certainly no exception. It’s about the size of a pencil eraser, with a light yellow color and a sparkling, metallic luster," park interpreter Waymon Cox said.

Hunt for gemstones two hours outside of SA, keep what you find

Hollingshead discovered the gem on Aug. 16 during a family trip to the park after about an hour of searching, Arkansas State Parks reported.

“I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds. I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks," Hollingshead said.

Visitors can search a 37-acre plowed field for rocks, minerals and gemstones for just $10 or less. (Adults are $10, children ages 6-12 are $6 and children younger than 6 are admitted for free.)

"Much of the ground where Ms. Hollingshead found her diamond is made of unweathered volcanic rock. When it rains, flowing runoff often leaves loose gravel, and sometimes diamonds, on the surface in these areas," Cox said.

According to the park, about one in every 10 diamonds are found on top of the ground and not by digging.

The diamond search area is typically plowed once a month.

"In total, over 75,000 diamonds have been unearthed at the Crater of Diamonds since the first diamonds were discovered in 1906 by John Huddleston, a farmer who owned the land long before it became an Arkansas State Park in 1972," according to Arkansas State Parks.

The largest diamond ever found in the park weighed 40.23 carats

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.