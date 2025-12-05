Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The second annual Krampus parade will be marching through the streets of downtown San Antonio this week.

The parade will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Beethoven Männerchor at 422 Pereida St. before making its way through the King William Historic District.

Organizers are inviting people of all ages to attend the parade.

The parade will be livestreamed in the player above and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Last year, the inaugural Krampus parade attracted more than 1,000 attendees.

Krampus is a fictional character of German origin. The character is a half-goat, half-demon-monster counterpart to Saint Nick.

