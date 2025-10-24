As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 24, 2025

The stars will flock to the Alamo City this weekend for SPACECON San Antonio at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s going to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for downtown San Antonio and we’re giving you a preview of all the action!

Some of the biggest stars from your favorite space and sci-fi movies are in the Alamo City for SPACECON San Antonio. It kicks off today and runs through Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Halls. We take you there live for all the star-powered fun.

Recommended Videos

Our Question of the Day: Have you met a celebrity? Share your pics and tell us the story here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Also happening this weekend, Muertos Fest at Hemisfair. Jen takes us there for a preview and what to expect. Muertos Fest runs today through Sunday. You can watch the Muertos Fest Special, presented by Your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers, on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. on KSAT12, ksat.com and the KSAT+ app.

You won’t believe what this WWE star can pack in his stomach. “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman” premieres today. We chat with Strowman about the show and his favorite foods.

In this month’s KSAT Community Spotlight, Jada shares the story of a baby boy whose life-saving heart surgery inspired his parents and doctors to team up with the Children’s Heart Foundation to organize and support this weekend’s San Antonio Congenital Heart Walk, presented by University Health. The walk takes place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports Complex.

Plus, Creeping Beauty Inc. shares Halloween makeup tips to die for.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.