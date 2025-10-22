Officials to hold ‘Know Before You Go’ event ahead of Muertos Fest, Paul McCartney concert downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Officials will hold a “Know Before You Go” news conference ahead of “one of the busiest weekends of the year,” according to a City of San Antonio news release.

The news conference will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at the Alamodome.

More than 100,000 people are expected to be in the downtown area with multiple events taking place simultaneously, including the Paul McCartney concert at the Alamodome and Muertos Fest at Hemisfair.

Officials will share details on this weekend’s event schedule, public safety measures and transportation options.

The following officials are expected to be in attendance:

City Manager Erik Walsh

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

Steve Zito, convention and sports facilities assistant director

Jon Gary Herrera, VIA Metropolitan District president and CEO

