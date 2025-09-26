Children’s Heart Foundation organizes San Antonio walk to support congenital heart defect research

The Congenital Heart Walk, San Antonio brings our community together, honoring Heart Warriors lost and celebrating those still fighting.

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Heart Foundation is hosting 33 walks nationwide this year to unite families affected by congenital heart defects and raise funds for research.

The San Antonio Congenital Heart Walk, presented by University Health, takes place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports Complex.

Recommended Videos

Congenital heart defects are America’s most common and deadly birth defect.

Nearly 40,000 babies are born with a congenital heart defect each year. That’s one child every 15 minutes.

Funds raised by the Congenital Heart Walks support groundbreaking research breakthroughs.

Congenital Heart Walk, San Antonio

When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Where: Morgan’s Wonderland Sports Complex

Time: Registration and activities open at 8 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

Register to walk, lead a team, volunteer or donate.

Since 1996, The Children’s Heart Foundation has funded nearly $20 million of CHD research and scientific collaborations, helping lead to improved diagnostics, earlier interventions, groundbreaking procedures, and life-saving treatments for individuals living with CHDs. The money raised by the Congenital Heart Walk series is helping to fund the groundbreaking research of tomorrow.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.