✨ Things to do this weekend: Wurstfest, SA Veterans Day, The Light Park

From sparkling light displays returning for the holiday season to live music and cultural celebrations, San Antonio offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Starting Nov. 7, The Light Park is making its way to the Mission Ballpark in San Antonio as well as Retama Park in Selma. Meanwhile, New Braunfels will host Wurstfest, an annual celebration of German culture.

Veterans Day falls on Tuesday this year, but plenty of events will honor the holiday this weekend, including a parade.

Not sure what to do this weekend? Here’s a look at events and activities happening around the San Antonio area:

Thursday, Nov. 6

“CINDERELLA” BROADWAY-STYLE PRODUCTION: World Ballet Company’s Broadway-style production of “Cinderella” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Majestic Theatre. “Cinderella” will feature a cast of 40 international dancers and more than 150 radiant hand-sewn costumes. Tickets are available World Ballet Company’s Broadway-style production of “Cinderella” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Majestic Theatre. “Cinderella” will feature a cast of 40 international dancers and more than 150 radiant hand-sewn costumes. Tickets are available here

Happening over the weekend:

MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH AT ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found here

THE LIGHT PARK: The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma from Nov. 7 to Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma from Nov. 7 to Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found here

WURSTFEST: The unique annual celebration returns to New Braunfels from Nov. 7-16 at 120 Landa Street. The 10-day festival will feature German culture, music, food and cold beer. Guests can enjoy free admission Monday through Thursday, and children 12 and under get in free throughout Wurstfest. At the gate, tickets cost $20 on Fridays and Sundays, and $30 on Saturdays, according to the Wurstfest website. For tickets and more information, click The unique annual celebration returns to New Braunfels from Nov. 7-16 at 120 Landa Street. The 10-day festival will feature German culture, music, food and cold beer. Guests can enjoy free admission Monday through Thursday, and children 12 and under get in free throughout Wurstfest. At the gate, tickets cost $20 on Fridays and Sundays, and $30 on Saturdays, according to the Wurstfest website. For tickets and more information, click here

Friday, Nov. 7

AC/DC AND BOYS LIKE GIRLS TICKETS TO GO ON SALE: Fans of rock bands Fans of rock bands AC/DC and Boys Like Girls have reason to celebrate as both groups announced 2026 tour stops in San Antonio. General tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

ÁNGELA AGUILAR: The singer will perform her “Libre Corazón” tour at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The singer will perform her “Libre Corazón” tour at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host Jazz in the Garden from 6:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Japanese Tea Garden. The event will showcase MiChelle Garibay-Carey.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black will play against the Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The Silver and Black will play against the Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

WEPA FEST: Noche Cumbiambera, a celebration of Latin music, food and culture, returns to the Rock at La Cantera. Guests can enjoy live performances by Quikimoz Del Son, Volcan and La Tropa Estrella. General admission costs $15 plus fees. More details can be found Noche Cumbiambera, a celebration of Latin music, food and culture, returns to the Rock at La Cantera. Guests can enjoy live performances by Quikimoz Del Son, Volcan and La Tropa Estrella. General admission costs $15 plus fees. More details can be found here

Saturday, Nov. 8

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: A free movie screening of “ A free movie screening of “ Beethoven ” will take place at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ Avengers: End Game ” from 6-9 p.m.

ROCK & REWIND: The Spazmatics will be featured during the Rock at La Cantera’s Rock & Rewind event on Saturday. Tickets are $20 plus fees. Click The Spazmatics will be featured during the Rock at La Cantera’s Rock & Rewind event on Saturday. Tickets are $20 plus fees. Click here for more details.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Spurs return to the Frost Bank Center to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on Saturday. For tickets, click The Spurs return to the Frost Bank Center to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. on Saturday. For tickets, click here

SA VETERANS DAY: San Antonio’s biggest Veterans Day celebration is returning to Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event features a formal ceremony, live music, a resource fair with over 40 military support organizations, food and beverages, military displays and interactive experiences for all ages. New this year is a “Fun Run” through downtown San Antonio starting at 9 a.m., according to a news release. More details can be found San Antonio’s biggest Veterans Day celebration is returning to Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event features a formal ceremony, live music, a resource fair with over 40 military support organizations, food and beverages, military displays and interactive experiences for all ages. New this year is a “Fun Run” through downtown San Antonio starting at 9 a.m., according to a news release. More details can be found here

VETERANS DAY PARADE: Enjoy the sights and sounds during the Veterans Day Parade at noon on Saturday in downtown San Antonio. Visit the United States Military Veterans Parade Association’s Enjoy the sights and sounds during the Veterans Day Parade at noon on Saturday in downtown San Antonio. Visit the United States Military Veterans Parade Association’s Facebook page for the latest parade updates.

VETERANS DAY TROOP TREK: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host Veterans Day Troop Trek from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Eisenhower Park, 19399 NW Military Highway. The free event features a military-inspired Troop Trek, offering participants the choice of a 2-mile or 4-mile ruck march or walk with multiple divisions available, a resource fair and more. Click San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host Veterans Day Troop Trek from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Eisenhower Park, 19399 NW Military Highway. The free event features a military-inspired Troop Trek, offering participants the choice of a 2-mile or 4-mile ruck march or walk with multiple divisions available, a resource fair and more. Click here for more details.

YANAGUANA INDIAN ARTS FESTIVAL: The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The free festival will highlight the vibrancy and artistic traditions of Native American communities. The event begins with a Native American spiritual blessing, followed by a ceremonial drum circle open to all participants, according to Briscoe‘s website. To register for the free event, click The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The free festival will highlight the vibrancy and artistic traditions of Native American communities. The event begins with a Native American spiritual blessing, followed by a ceremonial drum circle open to all participants, according to Briscoe‘s website. To register for the free event, click here

