San Antonio’s biggest Veterans Day celebration returns to Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s biggest Veterans Day celebration is returning to Hemisfair, according to a news release.

The fifth annual SA Veterans Day at Hemisfair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The free event features a formal ceremony, live music, a resource fair with over 40 military support organizations, food and beverages, military displays and interactive experiences for all ages.

New this year is a “Fun Run” through downtown San Antonio starting at 9 a.m., the release states.

“San Antonio’s identity as Military City, USA is rooted in the people who serve and their families who serve alongside them,” said Susan Thompson, president and executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy. “Civic Park was designed to bring the city together, and there’s no better place to pause, reflect, and say thank you.”

Yanaguana Garden, named USA Today’s No. 7 Best Playground of 2025, will be open for free play, along with the new Red McCombs Community Court in Tower Park.

A special ceremony at 1 p.m. will feature the Presentation of Colors and the national anthem, the release states. Confirmed speakers include Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody and Major General Juan Ayala, the director of Military and Veteran Affairs for the City of San Antonio.

Parking is available at the Hemisfair Garage at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., and bus routes from Joint Base San Antonio are accessible with VIA Metropolitan Transit.

For a full schedule and updates, visit the Hemisfair website.

