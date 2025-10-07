Ali Wong set to bring her award-winning comedic talents to San Antonio in 2026

Ali Wong poses in the press room with the award for best performance in stand-up comedy on television for "Ali Wong: Single Lady" during the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SAN ANTONIO – Ali Wong, the actor and Golden Globe-winning comedian, is preparing to make audiences bowl over with laughter when she performs this coming January in the Alamo City.

According to a news release, the Ali Wong Live 2026 tour will officially kick off on Jan. 16, 2026, at the 713 Music Hall in Houston.

Two days later, on Jan. 18, 2026, Wong will head west on Interstate 10 and take the stage at the Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio will be Wong’s second stop on her 18-city tour that will take her to cities such as Las Vegas, Atlanta and a third Texas stop on April 25, 2026, at the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso.

Wong’s latest Netflix comedy special — “Ali Wong: Single Lady” — won the 2025 Golden Globe for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

Artist presale tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8. General on-sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, at this link.

