Frida Fest, honoring artist Frida Kahlo, to take place this month in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Frida Fest, a two-day celebration honoring the life and legacy of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, will take place this month in downtown San Antonio.
The family-friendly festival is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16, according to a festival news release.
This is the first year the event will take place at Maverick Plaza at La Villita Historic Arts Village in collaboration with the La Villita community and local chef Johnny Hernandez.
According to the release, the annual festival started in 2016 to empower and celebrate women who are:
- Fabulous
- Respectful
- Independent
- Determined
- Assured
“The spirit encapsulated by figures like Frida Kahlo, Selena Quintanilla, Gloria Anzaldúa, and Chavela Vargas,” the release said.
Guests can expect a handcrafted artisan mercado, live performances, cooking demonstrations, a community altar, artist panels and more, the release said.
Vendors can apply for the festival at the link here.
The festival is organized by Que Retro Arts and Curious Twins Tours & Events. For more information, click here.
