🦃 Things to do in November: Wurstfest, SA Veterans Day, 44th annual Ford Holiday River Parade

Wow, we’re literally two months away from 2025 ending! As nerve-wracking as that may sound, November is offering a wonderful list of things to do.

No need to dive into the full holiday spirit just yet; instead, we can start looking forward to one of the month’s highlights, Thanksgiving and the great feast it brings.

Several places are hosting their Día de los Muertos celebrations, including the Rock at La Cantera, the San Antonio Zoo and others as well.

You can also celebrate German culture and check out Wurstfest from Nov. 7-16 in New Braunfels. Later on in November, plenty of holiday events will light up the Alamo City, featuring dazzling light shows, festive markets and more.

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening in November:

Nov. 1-9 events

CALAVERAS DE AZÚCAR FESTIVAL: Market Square will celebrate Día de los Muertos with Calaveras de Azúcar Festival from Nov. 1-2. Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. The festival will feature altars, live music and local vendors. The event is free and open to the public. Click Market Square will celebrate Día de los Muertos with Calaveras de Azúcar Festival from Nov. 1-2. Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. The festival will feature altars, live music and local vendors. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: CELEBRANDO LAS MISIONES: The eighth annual event will take place from 3-10 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Mission Marquee Plaza. The free event will include a procession and dance. More information can be found The eighth annual event will take place from 3-10 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Mission Marquee Plaza. The free event will include a procession and dance. More information can be found here

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT THE ROCK: The Rock at La Cantera will host an interactive Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1. Attendees can purchase traditional treats such as sugar skull cookies and sweet bread, shop local vendors and more. No reservation is required. For a scheduled list of events, click The Rock at La Cantera will host an interactive Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 1. Attendees can purchase traditional treats such as sugar skull cookies and sweet bread, shop local vendors and more. No reservation is required. For a scheduled list of events, click here

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT ZOO: As part of Zoo Boo, the San Antonio Zoo invites the community to its fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration from Nov. 1-2. Visitors are welcome to bring 4-by-6-inch photos of their late pets to place or hang on a community animal ofrenda at Zootennial Plaza. For a detailed schedule of events, click As part of Zoo Boo, the San Antonio Zoo invites the community to its fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration from Nov. 1-2. Visitors are welcome to bring 4-by-6-inch photos of their late pets to place or hang on a community animal ofrenda at Zootennial Plaza. For a detailed schedule of events, click here

DIWALISA: The festival will take place from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 1 at the Arneson Theatre and Hemisfair. DiwaliSA is free and open to the public. Click The festival will take place from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 1 at the Arneson Theatre and Hemisfair. DiwaliSA is free and open to the public. Click here to learn more about DiwaliSA and stay up to date with the latest information.

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers and Artisans Market on Nov. 1.

FREE ADMISSION TO TEXAS STATE PARKS: Texas residents and visitors can enjoy free admission to a state park on Nov. 2 in celebration of Texas State Parks Day.

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: A free movie screening of “ A free movie screening of “ Beethoven ” will take place at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza.

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host Jazz in the Garden from 6:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 7 at the Japanese Tea Garden. The event will showcase MiChelle Garibay-Carey.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ Avengers: End Game ” from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 8.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES : The Mission Marquee Plaza will show a free movie screening of “ : The Mission Marquee Plaza will show a free movie screening of “ Frankenweenie ” from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 1.

ROCK & REWIND: The Spazmatics will be featured during the Rock at La Cantera’s Rock & Rewind event on Nov. 8. Tickets are $20 plus fees. Click The Spazmatics will be featured during the Rock at La Cantera’s Rock & Rewind event on Nov. 8. Tickets are $20 plus fees. Click here for more details.

SA VETERANS DAY: San Antonio’s biggest Veterans Day celebration is returning to Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8. The free event features a formal ceremony, live music, a resource fair with over 40 military support organizations, food and beverages, military displays and interactive experiences for all ages. New this year is a “Fun Run” through downtown San Antonio starting at 9 a.m., according to a news release. More details can be found San Antonio’s biggest Veterans Day celebration is returning to Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 8. The free event features a formal ceremony, live music, a resource fair with over 40 military support organizations, food and beverages, military displays and interactive experiences for all ages. New this year is a “Fun Run” through downtown San Antonio starting at 9 a.m., according to a news release. More details can be found here

WEPA FEST: Noche Cumbiambera, a celebration of Latin music, food and culture, returns to the Rock at La Cantera on Nov. 7. Guests can enjoy live performances by Quikimoz Del Son, Volcan and La Tropa Estrella. General admission costs $15 plus fees. More details can be found Noche Cumbiambera, a celebration of Latin music, food and culture, returns to the Rock at La Cantera on Nov. 7. Guests can enjoy live performances by Quikimoz Del Son, Volcan and La Tropa Estrella. General admission costs $15 plus fees. More details can be found here

YANAGUANA INDIAN ARTS FESTIVAL: The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The free festival will highlight the vibrancy and artistic traditions of Native American communities. The event begins with a Native American spiritual blessing, followed by a ceremonial drum circle open to all participants, according to Briscoe‘s website. To register for the free event, click The Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The free festival will highlight the vibrancy and artistic traditions of Native American communities. The event begins with a Native American spiritual blessing, followed by a ceremonial drum circle open to all participants, according to Briscoe‘s website. To register for the free event, click here

Nov. 10-16 events

END-OF-SEASON HOLIDAY MARKET & TREE ADOPTION: During the Farmers and Artisans Market, During the Farmers and Artisans Market, Mission Marquee Plaza will host its final end-of-season Holiday Market Tree Adoption event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 15.

JORGE CELEDON: The Colombian singer will perform at 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The Colombian singer will perform at 9 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The last film to be showcased at the Mission Marquee Plaza will be “ The last film to be showcased at the Mission Marquee Plaza will be “ Home Alone ” from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Nov. 17-23 events

39TH ANNUAL LIGHT THE WAY HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: Celebrate the season with dazzling lights, live entertainment, food and more during the 39th annual celebration on Nov. 22 at the University of the Incarnate Word. Additional details can be found Celebrate the season with dazzling lights, live entertainment, food and more during the 39th annual celebration on Nov. 22 at the University of the Incarnate Word. Additional details can be found here

CHRISTIAN NODAL: The Mexican singer will bring his “Pa’l Cora” tour at 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The Mexican singer will bring his “Pa’l Cora” tour at 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available here

“FROZEN” THE BROADWAY MUSICAL: Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. For more information and tickets, click Enjoy a spectacular theatrical experience with the cast of Disney’s “Frozen” during the magical musical production running from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. For more information and tickets, click here

YANDEL: The Puerto Rican singer is bringing his “SINFÓNICO” tour to the Boeing Center at Tech Port at 8 p.m. on Nov. 20. Tickets are available The Puerto Rican singer is bringing his “SINFÓNICO” tour to the Boeing Center at Tech Port at 8 p.m. on Nov. 20. Tickets are available here

Nov. 24-30 events

44TH ANNUAL FORD HOLIDAY RIVER PARADE: The The 44th annual downtown parade will be held on Nov. 28 with “ Merry Movie Magic ” as this year’s theme. Buddy the Elf, from the 2003 film “Elf,” will serve as the 2025 grand marshal. The river lighting ceremony will kick off events at 6 p.m. at the Tobin Center, and a live broadcast will be held at 7:05 p.m. from the Arneson River Theatre. Ticket prices range from $21 to $30.

COCA-COLA CLASSIC CHRISTMAS: The magical Christmas experience returns to Toyota Field from Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Guests will enjoy an immersive holiday magic filled with millions of twinkling lights, ice skating and so much more. More details can be found The magical Christmas experience returns to Toyota Field from Nov. 28 through Dec. 28. Guests will enjoy an immersive holiday magic filled with millions of twinkling lights, ice skating and so much more. More details can be found here

INTOCABLE: The Tejano/Norteño group will perform their “Antologia” tour at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are available The Tejano/Norteño group will perform their “Antologia” tour at 8 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Freeman Coliseum. Tickets are available online

LOCALS DAY AT ZOO: Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Nov. 28 as part of Bexar County residents can enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the San Antonio Zoo on Nov. 28 as part of Locals Day

Recurring events

HOLIDAYS AT THE ROCK: Get in the holiday spirit during the weeks-long celebration at the Rock at La Cantera from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Holidays at the Rock will include a tree lighting ceremony, an ice-skating rink and many more things to do. Click Get in the holiday spirit during the weeks-long celebration at the Rock at La Cantera from Nov. 22 to Jan. 3. Holidays at the Rock will include a tree lighting ceremony, an ice-skating rink and many more things to do. Click here to check out a list of events and activities happening during Holidays at the Rock.

ILLUMINATE: The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate, presented by H-E-B, from Nov. 21 through Jan. 11. Illuminate will feature new hand-crafted lanterns in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America. It will also have glowing trails and illuminated sculptures. The event will be closed on Thanksgiving. More information can be found The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing back Illuminate, presented by H-E-B, from Nov. 21 through Jan. 11. Illuminate will feature new hand-crafted lanterns in collaboration with Tianyu Arts & Culture, the largest Chinese lantern festival producer in North America. It will also have glowing trails and illuminated sculptures. The event will be closed on Thanksgiving. More information can be found here

MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH AT ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found The San Antonio Zoo will honor all veterans and military members with free admission to the park throughout November. Plus, the zoo’s website states that four immediate family members can receive 50% off any day tickets on the day of the visit. Military members must show a valid ID. More information can be found here

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: With the NBA regular season underway, the Silver and Black will host several home games. There will also be With the NBA regular season underway, the Silver and Black will host several home games. There will also be promotional and themed nights throughout November, including Veterans Night and Hispanic Heritage Game. For a list of the Spurs’ schedule and tickets, click here

THE LIGHT PARK: The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma from Nov. 7 to Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found The twinkling light celebration is coming to San Antonio and Selma from Nov. 7 to Jan. 4. The Light Park will be hosted at Mission Ballpark, located at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium, and at Retama Park. Pre-season tickets range from $29.99-$39.99 until Nov. 6. More details can be found here

WURSTFEST: The unique annual celebration returns to New Braunfels, Texas, from Nov. 7-16 at 120 Landa Street. The 10-day festival will feature German culture, music, food and cold beer. Guests can enjoy free admission Monday through Thursday, and children 12 and under get in free throughout Wurstfest. At the gate, tickets cost $20 on Fridays and Sundays, and $30 on Saturdays, according to the Wurstfest website. For tickets and more information, click The unique annual celebration returns to New Braunfels, Texas, from Nov. 7-16 at 120 Landa Street. The 10-day festival will feature German culture, music, food and cold beer. Guests can enjoy free admission Monday through Thursday, and children 12 and under get in free throughout Wurstfest. At the gate, tickets cost $20 on Fridays and Sundays, and $30 on Saturdays, according to the Wurstfest website. For tickets and more information, click here

ZOO LIGHTS: The annual winter wonderland celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo from Nov. 15 through Jan. 4. You and your family can get in the holiday spirit as you all explore miles of dazzling lights, festive music and whimsical displays. Click The annual winter wonderland celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo from Nov. 15 through Jan. 4. You and your family can get in the holiday spirit as you all explore miles of dazzling lights, festive music and whimsical displays. Click here for more details.

This list will be updated as more events are announced.

