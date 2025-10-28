New solar system-inspired art installation debuts at Pearsall Park

Designed by San Antonio-based artist Doroteo Garza, Ujuālnān, or “Grand Sky,” the installation is now on display at Pearsall Park.

SAN ANTONIO – Several city departments and the District 4 council office have announced the completion of an art installation channeling the solar system and Coahuiltecan heritage.

Designed by San Antonio-based artist Doroteo Garza, Ujuālnān, or “Grand Sky,” the installation is now on display at Pearsall Park.

“This experience through the Milky Way provides an opportunity for park visitors to reflect on their place within the universe and feel connected to the scale, urging one to realize the maxim, ‘as above, so below,’” Garza said.

The art piece’s name is taken from Pajalate, a Coahuiltecan language once spoken on the lands of Yanaguana, which includes modern-day San Antonio, according to a news release.

The work presents a 1:11-billion-scale model of the solar system, with adjustments for the site’s features, the release said.

“Having Ujuālnān (Grand Sky) in our district is a true gift to the community. It brings art, culture, and science together in a way that honors our history, celebrates our present, and inspires future generations,” said City Council District 4 Councilmember Edward Mungia.

The installation was developed with help from Dr. Chris Packham, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

