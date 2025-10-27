Admission to Texas State Parks is free on Nov. 2 The state parks are spread across nearly every region of Texas The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. (TWPD)
Texas residents and visitors can enjoy free admission to a state park on Nov. 2 in celebration of Texas State Parks Day, according to a news release.
The state parks are spread across nearly every region of Texas, offering a variety of outdoor activities.
The release states that visitors can take part in wildlife watching, hiking, biking, swimming, paddleboarding and park programs among other day-use activities.
“We hope that Texas State Parks Day will inspire all Texans to get outside and explore what our great state has to offer,” said Rodney Franklin, director of the State Parks Division. “We encourage you to spend time with family and discover what makes our state parks so special.”
Texas State Parks Day is a tradition that began with 2023’s centennial celebration.
Visitors can find details about activities and park events on
the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.
Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Parks could limit admissions based on capacity. All other fees will still apply, aside from the free admission.
