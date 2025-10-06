Texas Parks & Wildlife working to acquire 54,000-acre Hill Country ranch for new state park

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is working to acquire a 54,000-acre ranch in the western Hill Country and convert it into a new state park.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is working to acquire a 54,000-acre ranch in the western Hill Country and convert it into a new state park.

Silver Lake Ranch is located 2 ½ hours west of San Antonio, in Kinney and Edwards counties, and could be the first land purchase made possible by the $1 billion Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, according to a news release from Environment Texas.

Recommended Videos

The fund, created through legislation authored by state Sen. Tan Parker and state Rep. Armando Walle, was approved by voters in 2023.

“This is a milestone for all Texans and the wildlife who share our great state with us,” Environment Texas Executive Director Luke Metzger said, in part. “The purchase of Silver Lake Ranch marks the first major step in fulfilling the promise of the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund.”

Elevations on the property range from 2,270 feet in the northeast to 1,400 feet along the west Nueces River. There is also a diverse wildlife, with a mix of native brush including live oak, shin oak and sycamore.

Silver Lake, a 30-acre spring-fed lake, also offers fishing and boating opportunities.

“Remarkably, the spring has continued to flow even through three years of severe drought,” the news release states.

White-tailed and axis deer, turkeys, javelinas and doves inhabit the park. The property is also the potential habitat for the endangered golden-cheeked warbler, according to Environment Texas.

“Future visitors could enjoy camping, hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, and wildlife watching in landscapes reminiscent of the mountains of west Texas and New Mexico,” the release states.

TPWD is accepting public comments on the proposed purchase until Nov. 5. To submit a comment, click here.

Parks commissioners are set to vote on the potential acquisition on Nov. 6.

If the property is purchased, TPWD said it plans to develop the park in three phases:

Phase 1 (within 12 months of purchase): Guided tours, day use and limited recreational access

Phase 2 (within 18 months): Basic facilities such as trails, parking and restrooms

Phase 3 (within 48 months): A fully developed state park with camping, utilities and visitor amenities.

In August, TPWD announced the $33.5 million purchase of Bear Creek State Park, a 1,720-acre park located in Uvalde County, less than a mile from Garner State Park.

Outdoors with KSAT More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Read also: