Kerrville to reopen certain trails, portion of Louise Hays Park after July 4 flooding

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that certain areas will reopen to the public next week, just more than three months after the deadly Fourth of July flooding.

The following areas will open on Monday, Oct. 6:

Designated areas within Louise Hays Park

River Trail segment from Birkdale Trailhead (River Hills) to G Street Trailhead

River Trail segment from Schreiner University Trailhead to G Street Trailhead

River Trail segments from G Street Trailhead to Tranquility Island (accessible only from Louise Hays Park)

In a news release, officials said the areas that will reopen have been assessed for safety and accessibility.

“We’re excited to welcome the community back to these beloved spaces,” Jay Brimhall, director of Parks and Recreation, said in the release. “This reopening is a big step forward, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we continue restoration work.”

Visitors should use trails only during daylight hours, stay on designated paths, avoid motorized vehicles and equipment, observe signs and barricades, stay clear of construction areas and use marked parking areas.

City staff and law enforcement will monitor trail use, and certain areas will remain closed for safety reasons.

Those closed areas include:

The River Trail segment from the Birkdale Trailhead to the Kerrville-Schreiner Park Trailhead

On Tranquility Island, the River Trail pedestrian bridges at Lemos Street Bridge and the Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library

Trail segments and trailheads west of the Lemos Street Bridge

All play structures along the River Trail

The bridge at Camp Meeting Creek crossing east of the Birkdale Trailhead was removed entirely. Also, Tranquility Island will not be accessible from the Riverside Nature Center or the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.

“Although select areas of Louise Hays Park and the Kerrville River Trail are reopening, visitors should be aware that the park experience will not yet be the same as prior to the flooding,” the release states. “Louise Hays Park sustained extensive damage during the July 4 flooding event, and it will require significant time, funding, and public input to restore the park to its familiar condition.”

Community members wishing to support recovery efforts can donate to the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Foundation by clicking here.

