Owners of popular Kerrville restaurant ravaged by July 4 flooding announce permanent closure

KERRVILLE, Texas – 1011 Bistro co-owner Tomas Valdes said his Kerrville restaurant, which opened in 2012, is set to close permanently.

Valdes and his wife, Cattina, made the announcement on Sept. 25 on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“It has been a wonderful experience to have served you and be part of your lives and to celebrate your milestones, your birthdays and anniversaries and date nights,” the couple said in its post, in part. “And it has been a very special privilege to work alongside such a great group of people, we really had the best staff we could ask for.”

We are sad to announce that 1011 Bistro will be closing its doors permanently. It has been a wonderful experience to... Posted by 1011 Bistro on Thursday, September 25, 2025

The restaurant, whose address is — coincidentally — 1011 Guadalupe St., is also located along the Guadalupe River.

Nearly two weeks after the Fourth of July flooding, Valdes told KSAT 12 News that he and his wife appeared to face an uphill climb to get the restaurant up and running again.

Valdes was approved for a grant from Liftfund, a nonprofit that worked in conjunction with the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce to help local businesses after the disaster.

“[It’s helping] pay the last of the bills that I had…I still have to pay sales tax for June, and…payroll,” Valdes said of the Liftfund grant back on July 16.

KSAT spoke to a Liftfund representative on Tuesday. The nonprofit said it has handed out approximately 300 grants to businesses and workers in and around the Hill Country since July 4.

The couple also said they planned to move closer to family.

“Kerrville will always be close to our hearts,” the social media post concluded. “Thank you for supporting us and believing in us and sharing this journey.”

