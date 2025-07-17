Nonprofits come to Hill Country businesses’ aid in wake of deadly Fourth of July floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – Help is on the way for Hill Country businesses affected by recent floods.

Nonprofits like LiftFund and the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday that they’ve raised millions of dollars to help local businesses affected by the Fourth of July disaster.

As of Wednesday, the exact toll on businesses from the floods remains unclear.

However, many business owners admit it will take months to recover from the damage their businesses sustained.

Tomas Valdes, owner of the 1011 Bistro — a restaurant on Guadalupe Street in Kerrville — said he couldn’t believe what he saw when he entered his business after floodwaters receded.

“It’s going to be impossible to rebuild,” Valdes said. “That’s the impression I got that first night.”

Thanks to volunteers and Valdes’s own staff members, the cleanup is moving ahead.

However, Valdes told KSAT 12 News it will take a lot of money for him to reopen his restaurant.

He said he is thrilled LiftFund approved him for a grant.

“[It’s helping] pay the last of the bills that I had…I still have to pay sales tax for June, and…payroll,” said Valdes.

Mark Armstrong, who owns The Lakehouse restaurant on Junction Highway, said he also received a grant from LiftFund.

“This is just a big boost in making the struggle easier to recover from,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong’s restaurant also sustained flood damage.

“Water damage, water intrusion,” Armstrong said. “We were extremely lucky in that that’s all we had.”

LiftFund said it’s giving aid to affected Hill Country businesses through its grant and zero-interest loan programs, which has received $1.6 million in donations.

Adrian Gonzalez, Chief CDC Officer with LiftFund, expects the nonprofit to continue raising funds to help businesses.

“I think the good work we’re doing is going to drive-in more funding,” Gonzalez said. “I think as the word gets out…I expect new funders to step up."

As of Wednesday morning, the nonprofit said 50 businessowners applied for the grants and additional 10 applied for loans.

The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce has also stepped up to the plate for local businesses.

The chamber of commerce CEO, Mindy Wendele, told KSAT it has raised $1.1 million for its Kerrville Area Rebuilding and Recovery Fund.

By Wednesday, 67 businessowners have applied “and been funded,” according to Wendele.

A bulk of LiftFund’s money came from Wells Fargo, Methodist Healthcare Ministries and H-E-B.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Valdes said. “It’s just going to take money and time.”

Businessowners affected by the Hill Country floods who are interested in applying to LiftFund’s programs can click here.

Those interested in donating, or applying for help through the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce can start here.

More recent Hill County Floods coverage on KSAT: