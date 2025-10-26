Where to trick-or-treat this Halloween in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is almost here, and many may be wondering where to trick-or-treat in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Several places will offer plenty of chances for little ghouls and goblins to fill their treat bags this year.

Planning to dress up and go out for trick-or-treating? KSAT would love to see. Share your photos and videos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

>> Share your boo-tiful Halloween decor photos, videos on KSAT Connect

Wondering where to go? Here’s a list of places where you and your family can go trick-or-treating:

Chuck E. Cheese: Nightly trick-or-treating is available at participating locations throughout October as part of Boo-tacular. More information can be found Nightly trick-or-treating is available at participating locations throughout October as part of Boo-tacular. More information can be found here

Halloween Spooktacular: Enjoy a spooktacular night filled with a trunk or treat event, a costume contest, pumpkin painting and more during the Enjoy a spooktacular night filled with a trunk or treat event, a costume contest, pumpkin painting and more during the Halloween Spooktacular from 5-11 p.m. on Friday at the Rock at La Cantera. No RSVP is required.

Morgan’s Wonderland Halloween Bash: Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash on Friday. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash on Friday. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click here

Normandy Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: The center is welcoming the community for its annual The center is welcoming the community for its annual Trunk-O-Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 841 Rice Road. The free, family-friendly event will feature festive music, candy and treats and decorated trunks.

SAMSAT: The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology will host a free trunk-or-treat event at Boeing Center at Tech Port at 6 p.m. Thursday at 3331 General Hudnell Drive. Click The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology will host a free trunk-or-treat event at Boeing Center at Tech Port at 6 p.m. Thursday at 3331 General Hudnell Drive. Click here for more information.

San Antonio Aquarium: CarFest will host a Trunk or Treat event from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the San Antonio Aquarium. The event features free admission for kids in costume, best-of-show car awards, a costume contest, giveaways and more. More information can be found CarFest will host a Trunk or Treat event from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the San Antonio Aquarium. The event features free admission for kids in costume, best-of-show car awards, a costume contest, giveaways and more. More information can be found here

SeaWorld Spooktacular: Spooktacular is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. Trick-or-treaters 12 and younger can fill their treat bags throughout SeaWorld’s Spooktacular area until then. Quantities are limited, while supplies last.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The amusement park will offer a trick-or-treat experience from Friday to Sunday. For more information, click The amusement park will offer a trick-or-treat experience from Friday to Sunday. For more information, click here

South Park Mall: The Bexar County Constables will be at South Park Mall handing out candy bags at 5 p.m. Friday, while supplies last. Participating stores in the mall will also give out treats. For more information and to view a list of participating stores, click The Bexar County Constables will be at South Park Mall handing out candy bags at 5 p.m. Friday, while supplies last. Participating stores in the mall will also give out treats. For more information and to view a list of participating stores, click here

Spooktacular Halloween Bash: The The Tower of the Americas will host an exciting evening filled with a trunk-or-treat car show, live music, food and fun activities for the kids from 7-11 p.m. Friday. There will also be a pumpkin carving contest, a costume contest and more.

Wonderland of the Americas: Families can enjoy Wonderland of the Americas’ annual trick-or-treat event from 4-6 p.m. Friday. Click Families can enjoy Wonderland of the Americas’ annual trick-or-treat event from 4-6 p.m. Friday. Click here for more details.

Zoo Boo: The The San Antonio Zoo will offer free trick-or-treating from 4-5 p.m. Thursday and 7-9 p.m. Friday. Bexar County residents can also enjoy a discounted $8 admission to the zoo on Halloween as part of Locals Day . The discounted tickets can only be purchased online.

This list will be updated as more places announce trick-or-treating events.

Things to Do More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Related Halloween KSAT coverage: