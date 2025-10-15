Tips to keep your Halloween, Christmas inflatables safe from potential thieves

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, San Antonio area homeowners report the theft of their inflatable decorations, whether it’s for Halloween or Christmas.
Some of those yard decorations can get pretty expensive.
Here are a few tips on how to protect that investment.
It’s not a guarantee, but it might just bust the plans of those thieves.
- Every night before you go to bed, turn off the lawn decorations.
- Consider if you can put the inflatables on the roof of your house or moving them closer to your home away from the road.
- Buy longer stakes than the ones that come with the inflatables. We found some at Home Depot for a few bucks. These are used to anchor the inflatable to the ground.
- Invest in a cable bike lock to secure the inflatable to a stake or tie it to a nearby tree or pillar.
- There are various options and price ranges available for motion sensor alarms and pull-string alarms.
- A pack of AirTags can be a worthwhile investment, as they can be purchased for less than $100. Putting them on an inflatable can help police track down the thieves if the inflatables are taken.