Robert Earl Keen, Koe Wetzel named among Cattle Country Festival performers

GONZALES, Texas – Tickets are now on sale for the largest country music and camping festival in Texas.
The Cattle Country Festival is back and will feature artists like Robert Earl Keen and Koe Wetzel, according to a news release.
The event will take place from April 10 to 12, 2026, at “The Boot,” a 400-acre ranch in Gonzales that will offer camping, fishing and shopping for guests from local vendors.
The news release said the following featured artists will be performing:
- Treaty Oak Revival
- Randy Houser
- Josh Abbott Band
- Paul Cauthen
- Corey Kent
- Casey Donahew
- Stoney LaRue
- Deana Carter
- Tyler Braden
- Jason Bolan & The Stragglers
- Asleep At The Wheel
- Drake Milligan
- Logan Ryan Band
- Atlus
- Tyler Nance
- Gannon Fremin & CRREV
- Austin Meade
- Emily Ann Roberts
- Brad Cox
- Brooke Baird
- Brandi Behlen
- Ellis Bullard
- Hayden Butler
- Aaron BcBee
- Aaron McDonnell
The ranch stretches three miles on the Guadalupe River. The release said it’s only an hour from Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
In addition to the Hill Country surroundings, the ranch features several swimming areas where guests can cool off.
The festival offers general admission and VIP camping areas, as well as tents in the Glamping Village, which features a private lounge.
Spaces to park an RV and amenities are also expected to be available.
You can learn more here.
