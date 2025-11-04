Robert Earl Keen, Koe Wetzel named among Cattle Country Festival performers

Returning to Gonzales, Texas, is the Cattle Country Music Festival set for April 10-12, 2026. Last year, the festival featured hit artists including Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Koe Wetzel.

GONZALES, Texas – Tickets are now on sale for the largest country music and camping festival in Texas.

The Cattle Country Festival is back and will feature artists like Robert Earl Keen and Koe Wetzel, according to a news release.

The event will take place from April 10 to 12, 2026, at “The Boot,” a 400-acre ranch in Gonzales that will offer camping, fishing and shopping for guests from local vendors.

The news release said the following featured artists will be performing:

Treaty Oak Revival

Randy Houser

Josh Abbott Band

Paul Cauthen

Corey Kent

Casey Donahew

Stoney LaRue

Deana Carter

Tyler Braden

Jason Bolan & The Stragglers

Asleep At The Wheel

Drake Milligan

Logan Ryan Band

Atlus

Tyler Nance

Gannon Fremin & CRREV

Austin Meade

Emily Ann Roberts

Brad Cox

Brooke Baird

Brandi Behlen

Ellis Bullard

Hayden Butler

Aaron BcBee

Aaron McDonnell

The ranch stretches three miles on the Guadalupe River. The release said it’s only an hour from Austin, San Antonio and Houston.

In addition to the Hill Country surroundings, the ranch features several swimming areas where guests can cool off.

The festival offers general admission and VIP camping areas, as well as tents in the Glamping Village, which features a private lounge.

Spaces to park an RV and amenities are also expected to be available.

You can learn more here.

