These Bexar County area school districts are closed for Election Day Some are closing to accommodate polling locations and Bexar County voters "I Voted" stickers rest on a ballot box at a polling place, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, in the Roslindale neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Some San Antonio-area school districts will be closed on Tuesday because of Election Day.
Four school districts will observe a school holiday on Election Day, as indicated in their academic calendars.
Some districts are doing this to accommodate Bexar County citizens who will vote at the polling locations at the schools.
You can find the complete list of voting locations in
this article. >> What to know about voting in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County
Here is a list of school districts that will not be holding school on Election Day:
Judson Independent School District North East Independent School District North Independent School District South West Independent School District
The Nov. 4 elections will cover Propositions A and B, which aim to use hotel and rental car tax revenue towards funding a new Spurs arena in the downtown area and the renovation of the Frost Bank Center.
Several
statewide propositions are also on the ballot, which would allow or prohibit constitutional amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Some of the amendments include allowing special state funds to be used for
technical schools and allowing for $51 billion in property tax cuts. More Vote 2025 coverage on KSAT:
