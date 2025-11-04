These Bexar County area school districts are closed for Election Day

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Some San Antonio-area school districts will be closed on Tuesday because of Election Day.

Four school districts will observe a school holiday on Election Day, as indicated in their academic calendars.

Some districts are doing this to accommodate Bexar County citizens who will vote at the polling locations at the schools.

You can find the complete list of voting locations in this article.

Here is a list of school districts that will not be holding school on Election Day:

Judson Independent School District

North East Independent School District

North Independent School District

South West Independent School District

The Nov. 4 elections will cover Propositions A and B, which aim to use hotel and rental car tax revenue towards funding a new Spurs arena in the downtown area and the renovation of the Frost Bank Center.

Several statewide propositions are also on the ballot, which would allow or prohibit constitutional amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Some of the amendments include allowing special state funds to be used for technical schools and allowing for $51 billion in property tax cuts.

