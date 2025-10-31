Where to vote in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

Bexar County voters will decide on two propositions related to the San Antonio Spurs’ potential move to a downtown arena when they head to the polls on Nov. 4.

Also on the ballot for all Texas voters are 17 constitutional amendments.

On Election Day on Tuesday, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a list of voting centers in Bexar County:

Locations are subject to change.

Can I vote in the election?

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election has passed. If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

If you lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

What can’t I bring to the polls?

Unless you’re a peace officer, Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code generally prohibits a person from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place.

Voters are not allowed to use their phones or other wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including:

Cellphones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images

Voters cannot wear clothing or bring signs expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party within 100 feet of the voting station.

That includes San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fan gear.

Voters are allowed to bring in written materials to help them in casting their ballots, so you can make notes about candidates beforehand and reference them as you vote as long as they’re not visible to other voters or used to campaign for a candidate.

What’s on the ballot

Bexar County voters will determine whether the county can allocate funds to two venues: the Frost Bank Center and a proposed new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

County leaders are breaking the matter into two different questions on the ballot. Each proposition would raise an existing tax on hotels and rental cars, respectively, to generate funds.

​Yes, it’s a tax. But Bexar County, Spurs brass and rodeo bosses are going to great pains to drive the message home to people living in the county: It’s a tax on tourists, not locals.

See the full Bexar County sample ballot below:

​Proposition A pertains to money for Frost Bank Center, where the Spurs currently play, for upgrades and improvements as the county looks to a future without the NBA five-time champions taking the court. The idea is that the San Antonio Stock Show would take over and hold year-round events.

>> Voters to decide on upgrades to county-owned Coliseum grounds on Nov. 4 ballot

According to the county, if voters approve, the tax could raise as much as $192 million.

​Proposition B is the one that could provide some funding for the downtown arena, provided voters give it the go-ahead. It wouldn’t pay for the whole thing, but it’s not an insignificant amount: around $310 million toward the arena’s projected price tag of $1.3 billion.

>> Venue tax hike for new Spurs arena goes to Bexar County voters in November

​There are four ways this could play out: Both measures pass, both fail, Prop. A passes but Prop. B fails, and vice versa.

The next moves will be a reaction to the outcome on Nov. 4.

If voters approve, the tax could be used to raise about $192 million. The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.

​Also on the ballot for all Texas voters are 17 constitutional amendments.

>> 17 statewide propositions will appear on the November ballot. Here’s what Texas voters need to know.

This is standard operating procedure following a legislative session.

The majority of passed bills can be put into law with a signature from Gov. Greg Abbott. But any changes to the constitution have to be approved by voters.

Where can I find election results?

KSAT will have election results on our homepage and our Vote 2025 page.

You can also get election results from these websites:

