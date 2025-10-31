Where to vote in the Nov. 4 election in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.
Bexar County voters will decide on two propositions related to the San Antonio Spurs’ potential move to a downtown arena when they head to the polls on Nov. 4.
Also on the ballot for all Texas voters are 17 constitutional amendments.
On Election Day on Tuesday, voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a list of voting centers in Bexar County:
- Adams Hill Elementary School — 9627 Adams Hill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Adante Independent Living — 2702 Cembalo Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78230
- Agnes Cotton Academy — 1616 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Alamo Heights City Hall — 6116 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Alamo Heights United Methodist Church — 825 E. Basse Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Alamo Stadium & Convocation Center — 110 Tuleta Dr., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Alan B. Shepard Middle School — 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Antonio Margil Elementary School — 1000 Perez St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Artemisia Bowden Academy — 515 Willow St., San Antonio, TX 78202
- Barbara Bush Middle School — 1500 Evans Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Barkley-Ruiz Elementary School — 1111 S. Navidad St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Beacon Hill Academy — 1411 W. Ashby Pl., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Beasley Brown Community Center — 225 N Swiss St., San Antonio, TX 78202
- Behlau Elementary School — 2355 Camp Light Way, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Bella Cameron Elementary School — 3635 Belgium Ln., San Antonio, TX 78219
- Bethany Romanian Church — 26347 Boerne Stage Rd., Boerne, TX 78006
- Bexar County Elections Department — 1103 S. Frio St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Bexar County Justice Center — 300 Dolorosa, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Big Country Elementary School — 2250 Pue Rd., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Blossom Athletic Center - Sports Complex — 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Bob Beard Elementary School — 8725 Sonoma Parkway, Helotes, TX 78023
- Bob Hope Elementary School — 3022 Reforma Dr., San Antonio, TX 78211
- Bonnie Ellison Elementary School — 7132 Oak Dr., San Antonio, TX 78256
- Bradley Middle School — 14819 Heimer Rd., San Antonio, TX 78232
- Brauchle Elementary School — 8555 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Brentwood STEAM School of Innovation — 1626 W. Thompson Pl., San Antonio, TX 78226
- Brook Hollow Branch Library — 530 Heimer Rd., San Antonio, TX 78232
- Brookhill Baptist Church — 631 Utopia Ln., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Bulverde Creek Elementary School — 3839 Canyon Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78259
- Burke Elementary School — 10111 Terra Oak, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Candlewood Elementary School — 3635 Candleglen, San Antonio, TX 78244
- Carlos Coon Elementary School — 3110 Timber View Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Carson Elementary School — 8151 Old Tezel Rd., San Antonio, TX 78250
- CAST Med High School — 2601 Louis Bauer Dr., San Antonio, TX 78235
- Castle Hills City Hall — 209 Lemonwood, Castle Hills, TX 78213
- Central Library — 600 Soledad, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Charles C. Ball Elementary School — 343 Koehler Ct., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Charles Graebner Elementary School — 530 Hoover Ave., San Antonio, TX 78225
- China Grove City Hall — 2412 FM 1516 S., China Grove, TX 78263
- Christian Family Baptist Church — 1589 Grosenbacher, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Churchill High School — 12049 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Cibolo Green Elementary School — 24315 Bulverde Green, San Antonio, TX 78261
- City of Sandy Oaks Municipal Building — 22870 Priest Rd., Sandy Oaks, TX 78112
- City of Von Ormy Municipal Court — 14729 Quarter Horse, Von Ormy, TX 78073
- Clark High School — 5150 De Zavala Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Claude Black Community Center — 2805 E. Commerce, San Antonio, TX 78202
- Cody Branch Library — 11441 Vance Jackson Rd., San Antonio, TX 78230
- Cody Elementary School — 10403 Dugas, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Cole Elementary School — 13185 Tillman Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78253
- Collins Garden Branch Library — 200 N. Park Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78204
- Colonial Hills United Methodist Church — 5247 Vance Jackson, San Antonio, TX 78230
- Community Alliance for Traffic Safety — 7719 Pipers Ln., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Connally Middle School — 8661 Silent Sunrise, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Converse Community Event Center — 407 S. Seguin Rd., Converse, TX 78109
- Copernicus Community Center — 5003 Lord Rd., San Antonio, TX 78220
- Cortez Branch Library — 2803 Hunter Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- Dellview Elementary School — 7235 Dewhurst Rd., San Antonio, TX 78213
- Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School — 14900 Kyle Seale Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78255
- East Central Development Center — 12271 Donop Rd., San Antonio, TX 78223
- East Central High School — 7173 FM 1628, San Antonio, TX 78263
- East Central ISD Admin. Office — 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd., San Antonio, TX 78263
- East Terrell Hills Elementary School — 4415 Bloomdale, San Antonio, TX 78218
- Ed White Middle School — 7800 Midcrown Dr., San Antonio, TX 78218
- Edgewood Gym — 4133 Eldridge Ave., San Antonio, TX 78237
- Eisenhower Middle School — 8231 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- El Dorado Elementary School — 12634 El Sendero, San Antonio, TX 78233
- Elmendorf City Hall — 8304 FM 327, Elmendorf, TX 78112
- Eloise Japhet Academy — 314 Astor, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Elolf STEAM Academy — 6335 Beech Trail Dr., Converse, TX 78109
- Elrod Elementary School — 8885 Heath Circle Dr., San Antonio, TX 78250
- Encino Branch Library — 2515 E. Evans Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259
- Episcopal Church of Reconciliation — 8900 Starcrest, San Antonio, TX 78217
- Esparza Elementary School — 5700 Hemphill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Evers Elementary School — 1715 Richland Hills Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept - Training Rm. — 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Dr., Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
- Fernandez Elementary School — 6845 Ridgebrook, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Fields Elementary School — 9570 FM 1560 North, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Fire Station #3 — 11917 Lower Seguin Rd., Schertz, TX 78154
- First Chinese Baptist Church — 5481 Prue Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Five Palms Elementary School — 7138 Five Palms Dr., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Folks Middle School — 9855 Swayback Ranch, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Frank Garrett Multi Service Center — 1226 N.W. 18th St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Election Day Vote Centers — Tuesday November 4, 2025 7:00 am–7:00 pm (no address provided)
- Frank Madla Elementary School — 6100 Royalgate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Galm Elementary School — 1454 Saxonhill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Gardendale Early Learning Program — 1731 Dahlgreen Ave., San Antonio, TX 78237
- Glenn Elementary School — 2385 Horal Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Glenoaks Elementary School — 5103 Newcome Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229
- Granados Adult & Senior Center — 500 Freiling Dr., San Antonio, TX 78213
- Great Northwest Branch Library — 9050 Wellwood, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Grey Forest Community Center — 18249 Sherwood Trail, Grey Forest, TX 78023
- Guerra Branch Library — 7978 W. Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Gus Garcia University School — 3306 Ruiz St., San Antonio, TX 78228
- H. W. Longfellow Middle School — 1130 E. Sunshine Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Hardy Oak Elementary School — 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Harmony Elementary School — 10625 Green Lake St., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Harmony Hills Elementary School — 10727 Memory Ln., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Harry H. Rogers Middle School — 314 Galway Dr., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Hatchett Elementary School — 10700 Ingram Rd., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Health Careers High School — 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd., San Antonio, TX 78229
- Helotes Elementary School — 13878 Riggs Rd., Helotes, TX 78023
- Henderson Elementary School — 14605 Kallison Bend, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Henry Metzger Middle School — 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd., San Antonio, TX 78244
- Herman Hirsch Elementary School — 4826 Seabreeze Dr., San Antonio, TX 78220
- Hidden Cove STEAM Academy — 5102 Trading Post Dr., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Hidden Forest Elementary — 802 Silver Spruce St., San Antonio, TX 78232
- Highland Hills Elementary School — 734 Glamis Ave., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Highlands High School — 3118 Elgin Ave., San Antonio, TX 78210
- Hill Country Retreat — 4550 Del Webb Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Hill Country Village City Hall — 116 Aspen Lane, Hill Country Village, TX 78232
- Hoffmann Elementary School — 12118 Volunteer Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78253
- Hollywood Park City Hall — 2 Mecca Dr., Hollywood Park, TX 78232
- Honor Elementary School — 3610 N. Graytown Rd., Converse, TX 78109
- Hope Church — 18850 Redland Rd., San Antonio, TX 78259
- Huebner Elementary School — 16311 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Huisache Avenue Baptist Church — 1339 W. Huisache Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Hunters Creek Swim and Racquet Club — 3630 Hunters Circle St., San Antonio, TX 78230
- Igo Branch Library — 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78249
- James A. Bode Community Center — 901 Rigsby, San Antonio, TX 78210
- James Madison High School — 5005 Stahl Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- James Russell Lowell Middle School — 919 Thompson Pl., San Antonio, TX 78226
- Jewel Wietzel Center — 9131 Yett Ave #4, San Antonio, TX 78221
- Joe Ward Recreation Center — 435 E Sunshine Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School — 2101 Edison Dr., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Johnston Branch Library — 6307 Sun Valley Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Judith A. Resnik Middle School — 4495 S.W. Verano Pkwy. Bldg 200, Von Ormy, TX 78073
- Judson ISD Educational Resource Center — 8205 Palisades Dr., Live Oak, TX 78233
- Judson ISD Performing Arts Center — 9443 Schaefer Rd., Converse, TX 78109
- Julia Newton Aue Elementary School — 24750 Baywater Stage, San Antonio, TX 78255
- Kallison Elementary School — 8610 Ranch View East, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Kirby City Hall — 112 Bauman St., Kirby, TX 78219
- Kitty Hawk Middle School — 840 Old Cimarron Trail, Universal City, TX 78148
- Knowlton Elementary School — 9500 Timber Path, San Antonio, TX 78250
- Krueger Elementary School — 9900 Wildhorse Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78254
- Krueger Middle School — 438 Lanark Dr., San Antonio, TX 78218
- Langley Elementary School — 14185 Bella Vista Pl., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Larkspur Elementary School — 1802 Larkspur, San Antonio, TX 78213
- Las Lomas Elementary School — 20303 Hardy Oak Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Laurel Heights United Methodist Church — 227 W. Woodlawn Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Leon Springs Elementary School — 23881 IH 10 W, San Antonio, TX 78257
- Leon Valley Conference Center — 6427 Evers Rd., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Lewis Elementary School — 1000 Seascape, San Antonio, TX 78251
- Lions Field Adult and Senior Center — 2809 Broadway St., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Longs Creek Elementary School — 15806 O’Connor Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Lopez Middle School — 23103 Hardy Oak Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Louis D. Brandeis High School — 13011 Kyle Seale Pkwy., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Luckey Ranch Elementary School — 12045 Luckey River, San Antonio, TX 78252
- Luther Burbank High School — 1002 Edwards St., San Antonio, TX 78204
- Macedonia Baptist Church — 111 Hobart St., San Antonio, TX 78237
- Marin B. Fenwick Academy — 1930 Waverly Ave., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Martin Luther King Jr. Academy — 510 Morningview Drive, San Antonio, TX 78220
- Maverick Branch Library — 8700 Mystic Park, San Antonio, TX 78254
- McCreless Branch Library — 1023 Ada St., San Antonio, TX 78210
- McDermott Elementary School — 5111 USAA Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Mead Elementary School — 3803 Midhorizon Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229
- Meadow Village Elementary School — 1406 Meadow Way Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Memorial Branch Library — 3222 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Michael Elementary School — 3155 Quiet Plain Dr., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Miguel Carrillo, Jr. Elementary School — 500 Price Ave., San Antonio, TX 78211
- Miller’s Point Elementary School — 7027 Misty Ridge Dr., Converse, TX 78109
- Mireles Elementary School — 12260 Rockwall Mill, San Antonio, TX 78253
- Mission Academy — 9210 S. Presa St., San Antonio, TX 78223
- Mission Branch Library — 3134 Roosevelt Ave, San Antonio, TX 78214
- Mission Del Lago Community Center — 2301 Del Lago Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78221
- Monroe May Elementary School — 15707 Chase Hill Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78256
- Montgomery Elementary School — 7047 Montgomery Dr., San Antonio, TX 78239
- Mora Elementary School — 1520 American Lotus, San Antonio, TX 78245
- Morrill Elementary School — 5200 S. Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78214
- MOST Harlandale ISD Transportation — 12115 SE Loop 410 Acc Rd., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Mount Calvary Lutheran Church — 308 Mount Calvary Dr., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Murnin Elementary School — 9019 Dugas, San Antonio, TX 78251
- Murray E. Boone Elementary School — 6614 Spring Time Dr, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Myers Elementary School — 3031 Village Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78251
- Neff Middle School — 5227 Evers Rd., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Nichols Elementary School — 9560 Braun Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254
- Nimitz Middle School — 5426 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Northeast Lakeview College — 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd., Universal City, TX 78148
- Northern Hills Elementary School — 13901 Higgins Rd., San Antonio, TX 78217
- Northside Activity Center — 7001 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Northwest Church of Christ — 9681 W. Loop 1604 N., San Antonio, TX 78254
- Northwest Crossing Elementary School — 10255 Dover Rdg., San Antonio, TX 78250
- Northwest Vista College — 3535 N. Ellison Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Northwood Elementary School — 519 Pike Rd., San Antonio, TX 78209
- Oak Grove Elementary School — 3250 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX 78217
- Oak Hills Terrace Elementary School — 5710 Cary Grant Dr., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Oak Meadow United Methodist Church — 2740 Hunters Green, San Antonio, TX 78231
- Olmos Elementary School — 1103 Allena Dr., San Antonio, TX 78213
- Olmos Park City Hall — 120 El Prado Dr., W Olmos Park, TX 78212
- Opportunity Home San Antonio — 818 S. Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78204
- Ott Elementary School — 100 N Grosenbacher Rd., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Our Lady of the Lake University — 411 S.W. 24th St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Palo Alto College — 1400 W. Villaret Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- Park Village Elementary School — 5855 Midcrown, San Antonio, TX 78218
- Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak — 20735 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Paschall Elementary School — 6351 Lake View Dr., San Antonio, TX 78244
- Pease Middle School — 201 Hunt Ln., San Antonio, TX 78245
- Pecan Valley Elementary School — 3966 E. Southcross, San Antonio, TX 78222
- Peggy Carnahan Elementary School — 6839 Babcock Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Perales Elementary School — 1507 Ceralvo, San Antonio, TX 78237
- Powell Elementary School — 6003 Thunder Dr., San Antonio, TX 78238
- Precinct 1 Satellite Office — 3505 Pleasanton Rd., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Precinct 3 Satellite Office — 320 Interpark Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Pre-K Academy at West Avenue — 3915 West Ave., San Antonio, TX 78213
- Raba Elementary School — 9740 Raba Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Ramirez Community Center — 1011 Gillette Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- Rawlinson Middle School — 14100 Vance Jackson, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Rayburn Elementary School — 635 Rayburn Dr., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Redland Oaks Elementary School — 16650 Redland Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Regency Place Elementary School — 10222 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78217
- Rhodes Elementary School — 5714 North Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78240
- Ridgeview Elementary School — 8223 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Riverside Park Elementary School — 202 School St., San Antonio, TX 78210
- Roan Forest Elementary School — 22710 Roan Park, San Antonio, TX 78259
- Royal Ridge Elementary School — 5933 Royal Ridge Dr., San Antonio, TX 78239
- Rudder Middle School — 6558 Horn Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- S.J. Davis Middle School — 4702 E. Houston St., San Antonio, TX 78220
- Sam Houston High School — 4635 E. Houston, San Antonio, TX 78220
- Samuel A. Maverick Elementary School — 107 Raleigh Pl., San Antonio, TX 78201
- San Antonio College - Victory Center — 1819 N. Main Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212
- San Antonio M.U.D #1 — 16450 Wildlake Blvd., Helotes, TX 78023
- San Antonio Shrine Auditorium — 901 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78232
- Sarah King Elementary School — 1001 Ceralvo St., San Antonio, TX 78207
- Scarborough Elementary School — 12280 Silver Pointe, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Schaefer Branch Library — 6322 US Hwy. 87 E., San Antonio, TX 78222
- Scobee Elementary School — 11223 Cedar Park, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Semmes Branch Library — 15060 Judson Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Shavano Park City Hall — 900 Saddletree Ct., San Antonio, TX 78231
- Shepherd King Lutheran Church — 303 W. Ramsey Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216
- Sidney Lanier High School — 1514 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78207
- Sky Harbour Elementary School — 5902 Fishers Bend St., San Antonio, TX 78242
- Smith Elementary School — 823 S. Gevers St., San Antonio, TX 78203
- Somerset City Hall — 7360 E. 6th St., Somerset, TX 78069
- Sosa Family Engagement Center — 901 March Ave., San Antonio, TX 78214
- South San Antonio High School — 7535 Barlite Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78224
- Southside ISD Administration Building — 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd., San Antonio, TX 78221
- Southwest High School — 11960 Dragon Ln., San Antonio, TX 78252
- Spicewood Park Elementary School — 11303 Tilson Dr., San Antonio, TX 78224
- Spring Meadows Elementary School — 7135 Elm Trail Dr., San Antonio, TX 78244
- St. Hedwig City Hall — 13065 FM - 1346, St. Hedwig, TX 78152
- St. James Apostle Catholic Church — 907 W. Theo Ave., San Antonio, TX 78225
- St. Leo the Great Catholic Church — 4423 S. Flores St., San Antonio, TX 78214
- St. Philips College — 1801 Martin Luther King Dr., San Antonio, TX 78203
- Stafford Visual & Performing Arts Elem. — 415 S.W. 36th St., San Antonio, TX 78237
- Stahl STEAM Academy — 5222 Stahl Rd., San Antonio, TX 78247
- Steubing Ranch Elementary School — 5100 Knoll Creek, San Antonio, TX 78247
- Stevenson Middle School — 8403 Tezel Rd., San Antonio, TX 78254
- Stone Oak Elementary School — 21045 Crescent Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Taft High School — 11600 Culebra Rd., San Antonio, TX 78253
- Tejeda Middle School — 2909 E. Evans Rd, San Antonio, TX 78259
- Terrell Hills City Hall — 5100 N. New Braunfels, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
- Tex Hill Middle School — 21314 Bulverde Rd., San Antonio, TX 78259
- Texas A&M University (San Antonio) — One University Way, San Antonio, TX 78224
- The Hartman Center II - Building One — 1202 W. Bitters Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78216
- The Rock United Methodist Church — 1784 TX-1604 Loop S, St. Hedwig, TX 78152
- Thomas Edison High School — 701 Santa Monica St., San Antonio, TX 78212
- Thornton Elementary School — 6450 Pembroke Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Thousand Oaks Branch Library — 4618 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78233
- Thousand Oaks Elementary School — 16080 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX 78232
- Tobin Library at Oakwell — 4134 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX 78209
- Trinity United Methodist Church — 6800 Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, TX 78240
- Tuscany Heights Elementary School — 25001 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
- Universal City Hall — 2150 Universal City Blvd., Universal City, TX 78148
- Universal City Library — 100 Northview Dr., Universal City, TX 78148
- UTSA — 1 UTSA Circle, San Antonio, TX 78249
- Vale Middle School — 2120 N. Ellison Dr., San Antonio, TX 78251
- Veterans Memorial High School — 7618 Evans Rd., San Antonio, TX 78266
- Villarreal Elementary School — 2902 White Tail, San Antonio, TX 78228
- Vineyard Ranch Elementary School — 16818 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258
- Wanke Elementary School — 10419 Old Prue Rd., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Ward Elementary School — 8400 Cavern Hill, San Antonio, TX 78254
- Westminster Square Management — 1838 Basse Rd., San Antonio, TX 78213
- Westwood Terrace Elementary School — 2315 Hackamore Ln., San Antonio, TX 78227
- Wetmore Elementary School — 3250 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78247
- Windcrest Civic Center — 9310 Jim Seal Dr., Windcrest, TX 78239
- Wonderland of the Americas — 4522 Fredericksburg Rd, Balcones Heights, TX 78201
- Wood Middle School — 14800 Judson Rd., San Antonio, TX 78233
- Woodlake Hills Middle School — 6625 Woodlake Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78244
- Woodlawn Academy — 1717 W. Magnolia Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Woodlawn Hills Elementary School — 110 W. Quill Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228
- Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community — 702 Donaldson Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Woods of Shavano Community Club House — 13838 Parksite Woods St., San Antonio, TX 78249
- Woodstone Elementary School — 5602 Fountainwood, San Antonio, TX 78233
- Wortham Oaks Elementary School — 5710 Carriage Cape, San Antonio, TX 78261
- Young Men’s Leadership Academy at Wheatley — 415 Gabriel, San Antonio, TX 78202
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy — 2123 W. Huisache Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201
- Zachry Middle School — 9410 Timber Path, San Antonio, TX 78250
Locations are subject to change.
Can I vote in the election?
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 4 election has passed. If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.
If you lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.
There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.
They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate
- Copy of or original current utility bill
- Copy of or original bank statement
- Copy of or original government check
- Copy of or original paycheck
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
What can’t I bring to the polls?
Unless you’re a peace officer, Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code generally prohibits a person from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place.
Voters are not allowed to use their phones or other wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including:
- Cellphones
- Cameras
- Tablet computers
- Laptop computers
- Sound recorders
- Any device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images
Voters cannot wear clothing or bring signs expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure or political party within 100 feet of the voting station.
That includes San Antonio Spurs and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fan gear.
Voters are allowed to bring in written materials to help them in casting their ballots, so you can make notes about candidates beforehand and reference them as you vote as long as they’re not visible to other voters or used to campaign for a candidate.
What’s on the ballot
Bexar County voters will determine whether the county can allocate funds to two venues: the Frost Bank Center and a proposed new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.
County leaders are breaking the matter into two different questions on the ballot. Each proposition would raise an existing tax on hotels and rental cars, respectively, to generate funds.
Yes, it’s a tax. But Bexar County, Spurs brass and rodeo bosses are going to great pains to drive the message home to people living in the county: It’s a tax on tourists, not locals.
See the full Bexar County sample ballot below:
Proposition A pertains to money for Frost Bank Center, where the Spurs currently play, for upgrades and improvements as the county looks to a future without the NBA five-time champions taking the court. The idea is that the San Antonio Stock Show would take over and hold year-round events.
>> Voters to decide on upgrades to county-owned Coliseum grounds on Nov. 4 ballot
According to the county, if voters approve, the tax could raise as much as $192 million.
Proposition B is the one that could provide some funding for the downtown arena, provided voters give it the go-ahead. It wouldn’t pay for the whole thing, but it’s not an insignificant amount: around $310 million toward the arena’s projected price tag of $1.3 billion.
>> Venue tax hike for new Spurs arena goes to Bexar County voters in November
There are four ways this could play out: Both measures pass, both fail, Prop. A passes but Prop. B fails, and vice versa.
The next moves will be a reaction to the outcome on Nov. 4.
If voters approve, the tax could be used to raise about $192 million. The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.
Also on the ballot for all Texas voters are 17 constitutional amendments.
>> 17 statewide propositions will appear on the November ballot. Here’s what Texas voters need to know.
This is standard operating procedure following a legislative session.
The majority of passed bills can be put into law with a signature from Gov. Greg Abbott. But any changes to the constitution have to be approved by voters.
Where can I find election results?
KSAT will have election results on our homepage and our Vote 2025 page.
You can also get election results from these websites: