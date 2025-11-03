Registered Bexar County voters can get free bus fare on Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering free bus and van rides to polling locations this Election Day.

The “Ride VIA to Vote” program ensures fare-free transportation for all passengers who show bus or van operators a valid voter registration card in Bexar County.

The service is available on municipal, state and federal election days to promote transportation for voters who may have difficulty getting to the polls.

You can “Ride to Vote” throughout VIA’s service area for regular bus service, VIAtrans paratransit service and VIA Link. Visit their website or the VIA goMobile+ app to plan your trip.

VIAtrans customers must be registered and schedule their trip in advance by phone or online.

The program began in March 2016, coinciding with that year’s Primary Election.

For a list of Election Day voting locations, visit this website.

