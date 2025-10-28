What to know about property tax relief propositions on November ballot

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – This year, there’s a lot more on the November Ballot than a new Spurs arena: billions of dollars in tax relief for business owners, and homes are on the line for Texans.

Propositions 7, 10, 11, and 13 would all provide homestead exemptions from property taxes for Texans across the state if approved by voters.

Proposition 13, which would apply to every homeowner, would increase the Homestead Property Tax Exemption amount from $100,000 to $140,000.

This comes after Texas voters approved a property tax homestead exemption measure by a wide margin in the 2023 election. Texans across the state have reported rising property values leading to higher taxes, sometimes when no new structural improvements have been made to their homes.

“It’s not taboo anymore to talk about property taxes. I think maybe a long time ago it was,” said Anne Englert, the owner of Texas True Tax. “Now it seems to be sometimes the talk of the town.”

Proposition 11 would increase the homestead exemption for elderly or disabled homeowners from $10,000 to $60,000. If this measure passes with Proposition 13, these homeowners would have a $200,000 homestead exemption.

Proposition 10 would allow the legislature to authorize a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxes on the appraised value of improvements to a residence homestead that has been destroyed by fire, according to the Bexar County Election Department.

Proposition 7 would change the state constitution so the legislature can give a property‑tax break on the home of a veteran’s surviving spouse when the veteran died from a condition the federal government presumes was caused by service.

More election coverage on KSAT