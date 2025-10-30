Texas ballot Proposition 1 aims to support trade school funding

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Proposition 1 on the November Ballot could provide special funding to support trade school efforts and Texas State Technical College.

The TSTC system has 11 campuses across Texas that offer certifications or degrees in trades such as HVAC, welding, manufacturing, and auto repair.

The language on Texas ballots reads: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System.”

Opponents of the measure say they have concerns about enshrining this amendment in the state constitution. Supporters from several trade associations in manufacturing and construction believe it could help create higher-paying opportunities for workers who aren’t interested in a four-year degree.

Larson’s Automotive, a local shop in San Antonio, has grown from a single-person operation into a business with multiple repair bays, employees, and technicians. The owners say that, while business is changing, a dwindling workforce has made expansion more difficult.

“Technicians are coming in who just want to learn but may not have that background, that training, but it is challenging to find technicians. It is a challenge in the workforce,” says co-owner Patricia Larson.

Larson is part of the Automotive Training Institute, a group of mechanics and shop owners from around the country who navigate challenges in the industry.

Scott Santos, owner of Advantage Auto Service in New Jersey, said the workforce shortage is a national issue, not isolated to Texas.

"Nobody comes out of school or is born wanting to be an auto mechanic anymore," said Santos. “So it’s definitely a different type of individual. And they need training, and this car now’s got more computers than the first space shuttle had on it. So how do they learn to do that?"

Santos and Larson both believe that if Proposition 1 passes in Texas, it could help make customers’ experiences easier and faster.

“That would be such a benefit, such a help. We talk about building our bench, having that insight for individuals and technicians who can come in when we are needy, and that bench is zero,” said Larson.

Early voting is open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. After that, you can vote on Election Day on Nov. 4.