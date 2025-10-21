Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County for early voting period of Nov. 4, 2025, election

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Over 10,000 Bexar County residents have voted early for the Nov. 4 election so far, according to the Bexar County elections office.

Between Monday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 31, voters can cast their ballots at 51 different locations.

The significant items on the ballot are two propositions related to the San Antonio Spurs’ potential relocation to a downtown arena, as well as 17 constitutional amendments.

Monday, October 20

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 10,158 people cast a ballot on the first day of early voting, Oct. 20.

Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center: 596 Brookhollow Branch Library: 585 Cody Branch Library: 465 Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 459 Semmes Branch Library: 453 Maverick Branch Library: 425 Igo Branch Library: 415 Encino Branch Library: 387 Great Northwest Branch Library: 377 Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 376

Least busy polling locations on the first day of early voting:

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center: 18 St. Phillips College: 20 Somerset City Hall: 22 Macedonia Baptist Church: 23 Southside ISD Administration Building: 23 Palo Alto College: 37 Texas A&M University-San Antonio: 37 St Hedwig City Hall: 38 East Central ISD Administration Building: 58 Northeast Lakeview College: 61

