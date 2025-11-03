Watch KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis on Props A & B and state amendments KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga convene the ‘Power Panel’ and local leaders to cover election night live KSAT Election Night Livestream (Brittney Daniels, KSAT 2025) Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page .
KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will host a livestream at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to cover Propositions A and B, both related to the San Antonio Spurs’ possible relocation to a downtown arena, as well as several Texas constitutional amendments.
Guests and reporters will join the livestream from the KSAT newsroom to cover all results on election night.
Panelists joining the livestream are:
Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizens Reach and a military veteran Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 commissioner
Some of the guests expected to join the livestream are:
Peter Sakai, Bexar County judge Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Precinct 4 commissioner Albert Uresti, Bexar County tax assessor-collector
The livestream will be available in the video player above, on the homepage of
and on KSAT.com .
