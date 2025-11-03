Watch KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis on Props A & B and state amendments

Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2025 page.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will host a livestream at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to cover Propositions A and B, both related to the San Antonio Spurs’ possible relocation to a downtown arena, as well as several Texas constitutional amendments.

Guests and reporters will join the livestream from the KSAT newsroom to cover all results on election night.

Panelists joining the livestream are:

Demonte Alexander, CEO of Citizens Reach and a military veteran

Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 commissioner

Some of the guests expected to join the livestream are:

Peter Sakai, Bexar County judge

Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Precinct 4 commissioner

Albert Uresti, Bexar County tax assessor-collector

The livestream will be available in the video player above, on the homepage of KSAT.com and on KSAT Plus.

