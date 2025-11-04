RESULTS: 17 statewide propositions on Texas ballot for Nov. 4, 2025, election

There are 17 statewide propositions on the Texas ballot for the Nov. 4, 2025, election.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2025. Scroll down to see election results.

Seventeen constitutional amendments are on the ballot for Texas voters in the Nov. 4, 2025, election.

The slate of constitutional amendments on the ballot addresses a range of topics, from education funding to tax policy and jail bond denials. Scroll below to find the election results and detailed information on key propositions.

Among the key measures is Proposition 1, which proposes the creation of permanent funds to support capital needs for the Texas State Technical College System, aiming to bolster workforce education infrastructure.

Tax-related amendments are also featured prominently, including Proposition 2, which seeks to prohibit taxes on both realized and unrealized capital gains, and Proposition 8, which would ban death taxes on estates and inheritances.

Other notable amendments include Proposition 3, which would require denial of bail for certain felony offenses, and Proposition 14, which proposes establishing a Dementia Prevention and Research Institute funded by a $3 billion state revenue transfer.

Several propositions focus on property tax exemptions, targeting specific groups such as veterans’ surviving spouses, elderly or disabled homeowners and those affected by disasters like fire.

Proposition 1

Ballot language for Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the permanent technical institution infrastructure fund and the available workforce education fund to support the capital needs of educational programs offered by the Texas State Technical College System.”

Proposition 2

Ballot language for Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or trust.”

Proposition 3

Ballot language for Proposition 3: “The constitutional amendment requiring the denial of bail under certain circumstances to persons accused of certain offenses punishable as a felony.”

Proposition 4

Ballot language for Proposition 4: “The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue.”

Proposition 5

Ballot language for Proposition 5: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation tangible personal property consisting of animal feed held by the owner of the property for sale at retail.”

Proposition 6

Ballot language for Proposition 6: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions.”

Proposition 7

Ballot language for Proposition 7: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a veteran who died as a result of a condition or disease that is presumed under federal law to have been service-connected.”

Proposition 8

Ballot language for Proposition 8: “The constitutional amendment to prohibit the legislature from imposing death taxes applicable to a decedent’s property or the transfer of an estate, inheritance, legacy, succession, or gift.”

Proposition 9

Ballot language for Proposition 9: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation a portion of the market value of tangible personal property a person owns that is held or used for the production of income.”

Proposition 10

Ballot language for Proposition 10: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of the appraised value of an improvement to a residence homestead that is completely destroyed by a fire.”

Proposition 11

Ballot language for Proposition 11: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district of the market value of the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled.”

Proposition 12

Ballot language for Proposition 12: “The constitutional amendment regarding the membership of the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the membership of the tribunal to review the commission’s recommendations, and the authority of the commission, the tribunal, and the Texas Supreme Court to more effectively sanction judges and justices for judicial misconduct.”

Proposition 13

Ballot language for Proposition 13: “The constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the exemption of residence homesteads from ad valorem taxation by a school district from $100,000 to $140,000.”

Proposition 14

Ballot language for Proposition 14: “The constitutional amendment providing for the establishment of the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, establishing the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund to provide money for research on and prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and related disorders in this state, and transferring to that fund $3 billion from state general revenue.”

Proposition 15

Ballot language for Proposition 15: “The constitutional amendment affirming that parents are the primary decision makers for their children.”

Proposition 16

Ballot language for Proposition 16: “The constitutional amendment clarifying that a voter must be a United States citizen.”

Proposition 17

Ballot language for Proposition 17: “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of the amount of the market value of real property located in a county that borders the United Mexican States that arises from the installation or construction on the property of border security infrastructure and related improvements.”

