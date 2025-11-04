Skip to main content
Local News

RESULTS: Elections in Converse, Cibolo, Schertz, Windcrest, Hondo and other area cities for Nov. 4, 2025

Find all election results below for all non-San Antonio municipal races

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Results in the Nov. 4, 2025, election in Bexar County. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2025. Scroll down to see election results.

SEARCH YOUR LOCAL RACES

Voters in Bexar County and beyond headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide city council races and other measures. Scroll below to find the election results.

Municipalities

Mayor, City of Converse

Candidate

Votes

%

Al Suarez
Al Suarez*
00%
Marc Gilbert
Marc Gilbert
00%
John Shadron
John Shadron
00%
Emilio Silvas
Emilio Silvas
00%
*Incumbent

Converse City Council, PL 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephanie Gonzalez
Stephanie Gonzalez*
00%
Renee Paschall
Renee Paschall
00%
*Incumbent

Converse City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Kassandra Leon
Kassandra Leon*
00%
Robert E. Raney
Robert E. Raney
00%
*Incumbent

Converse City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Stacey L. Adams Sr.
Stacey L. Adams Sr.*
00%
Terry Bourland
Terry Bourland
00%
*Incumbent

Mayor, City of Cibolo

Candidate

Votes

%

Kara Latimer
Kara Latimer
00%
Terry Hinze
Terry Hinze
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo City Council, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Randy Roberts
Randy Roberts*
00%
David Freimarck
David Freimarck
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo City Council, PL 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Armstrong
Joe Armstrong
00%
Maria Fishback
Maria Fishback
00%
Charles Ruppert
Charles Ruppert
00%
Marissa-Ellen Patterson
Marissa-Ellen Patterson
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo City Council At-Large, PL 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Cody A. Hicks
Cody A. Hicks
00%
Robert Mahoney
Robert Mahoney
00%
Summer Marie Brown
Summer Marie Brown
00%
Shari McDaniel
Shari McDaniel
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. G

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. H

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. I

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. J

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. K

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. L

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. M

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. N

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. O

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. P

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. Q

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. R

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. S

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. T

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. U

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Cibolo Charter Amendment, Prop. V

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Mayor, City of Schertz

Candidate

Votes

%

Ralph Gutierrez
Ralph Gutierrez*
00%
Ralph Rodriguez
Ralph Rodriguez
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 882)

Schertz City Council, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Michelle Watson
Michelle Watson*
00%
John D. Carbon
John D. Carbon
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 882)

Schertz Special Election, Prop. A (Annexation)

Candidate

Votes

%

Yes
00%
No
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 882)

Mayor, City of Windcrest

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Reese
Dan Reese*
00%
Robert Maloy
Robert Maloy
00%
Alan E. Baxter
Alan E. Baxter
00%
*Incumbent

Windcrest City Council, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Rainbeau Presti
00%
Narquiz Cervantes
00%

Windcrest City Council, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Adam Astleford
Adam Astleford*
00%
Bill Gipson
Bill Gipson
00%
Rick Cockerham
Rick Cockerham
00%
*Incumbent

Windcrest Special Election, Prop. 1 (Sales & Use)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Bexar Co. ESD No. 9, Prop A (Sales & Use)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Bexar Co. ESD No. 9, Prop A (Sales & Use)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Wilson Co. ESD No. 5, Prop. A (Sales & Use)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Bandera City Council, At-Large

Candidate

Votes

%

Tony Battle*
00%
Brett Hicks*
00%
Debbie Breen*
00%
DeAnna McCabe
00%
Cindy Coffey
00%
John Teich
00%
Tammy Ott Morrow
00%
*Incumbent

Hondo City Council, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Angela Saathoff
00%
Raul "Bigg" Ytuarte
00%
Benjamin "B.J." McCollum
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. G

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. H

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Hondo Charter Amendment, Prop. I

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Uvalde Co. Emergency Services, Dist. 3

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Notably, voters in Schertz will decide on Proposition A, which relates to building regulations around JBSA Randolph in the areas that are in the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) within five miles of the military base.

Brian James, the deputy city manager for the City of Schertz, told KSAT’s Zaria Oates why this election is so important for the area.

“What it’s intended to do is make sure that development on those properties doesn’t do anything to negatively impact the mission of the base,” James said. “So for instance, with the flight mission and the pilot training out there, or flight instructor training, we don’t want tall things built.”

Therefore, voters who live in this ETJ within five miles of the base will get two options at the polls.

If Option One is passed, voters would annex their land into the City of Schertz.

If Option Two is passed, the land would not be within the City of Schertz, curbing annexation, but land use regulations would be imposed on the areas.

Also, Converse, Schertz, Cibolo and Windcrest will have city council elections.

Charter amendments are also on the ballot in Cibolo and Hondo.

