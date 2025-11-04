RESULTS: Elections in Converse, Cibolo, Schertz, Windcrest, Hondo and other area cities for Nov. 4, 2025

Results in the Nov. 4, 2025, election in Bexar County.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2025. Scroll down to see election results.

Voters in Bexar County and beyond headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide city council races and other measures. Scroll below to find the election results.

Notably, voters in Schertz will decide on Proposition A, which relates to building regulations around JBSA Randolph in the areas that are in the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) within five miles of the military base.

Brian James, the deputy city manager for the City of Schertz, told KSAT’s Zaria Oates why this election is so important for the area.

“What it’s intended to do is make sure that development on those properties doesn’t do anything to negatively impact the mission of the base,” James said. “So for instance, with the flight mission and the pilot training out there, or flight instructor training, we don’t want tall things built.”

Therefore, voters who live in this ETJ within five miles of the base will get two options at the polls.

If Option One is passed, voters would annex their land into the City of Schertz.

If Option Two is passed, the land would not be within the City of Schertz, curbing annexation, but land use regulations would be imposed on the areas.

Also, Converse, Schertz, Cibolo and Windcrest will have city council elections.

Charter amendments are also on the ballot in Cibolo and Hondo.

