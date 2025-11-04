All election results for the San Antonio area for Nov. 4, 2025

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2025. Scroll down to see election results.

Most off-year elections are ho-hum affairs in Bexar County. This November, it’s a different story.

On Nov. 4, Bexar County voters will determine whether the county can allocate funds to two venues: the Frost Bank Center and a proposed new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

County leaders are breaking the matter into two different questions on the ballot. Each proposition would raise an existing tax on hotels and rental cars, respectively, to generate funds.

​Yes, it’s a tax. But Bexar County, Spurs brass and rodeo bosses are going to great pains to drive the message home to people living in the county: It’s a tax on tourists, not locals.

What’s the difference between Propositions A and B?

​Proposition A pertains to money for Frost Bank Center, where the Spurs currently play, for upgrades and improvements as the county looks to a future without the NBA five-time champions taking the court. The idea is that the San Antonio Stock Show would take over and hold year-round events.

According to the county, if voters approve, the tax could raise as much as $192 million.

​Proposition B is the one that could provide some funding for the downtown arena, provided voters give it the go-ahead. It wouldn’t pay for the whole thing, but it’s not an insignificant amount: around $310 million toward the arena’s projected price tag of $1.3 billion.

​There are four ways this could play out: Both measures pass, both fail, Prop. A passes but Prop. B fails, and vice versa.

If voters approve, the tax could be used to raise about $192 million. The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.

Also on the ballot: 17 statewide propositions, NEISD bonds

​Also on the ballot for all Texas voters are 17 constitutional amendments.

This is standard operating procedure following a legislative session.

The majority of passed bills can be put into law with a signature from Gov. Greg Abbott. But any changes to the constitution have to be approved by voters.

​Also, people in the North East Independent School District will be asked to approve school bonds worth as much as $500 million.

​Converse, Schertz and Windcrest voters make decisions on city council races.

Voters in other cities will weigh in on city charter amendments, and some school districts are seeking a bump on the Ad Valorem rate.​

