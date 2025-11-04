Skip to main content
RESULTS: Props, trustee seats for San Antonio-area school districts in Nov. 4, 2025, election

Find live, updated election results below; NEISD voters to decide on propositions worth millions of dollars

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Results in the Nov. 4, 2025, election in Bexar County. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2025. Scroll down to see election results.

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.

From propositions worth millions of dollars to school board trustee positions on the line, several San Antonio-area school districts are asking voters to weigh in on the Nov. 4 election. Scroll below to find the election results and detailed information on key propositions.

>> Watch KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis on Props A & B and state amendments

School Districts

Boerne ISD Special Election, Prop. A (VATRE)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 824)

East Central ISD Special Election, Prop. A (VATRE)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Judson ISD Special Election, Prop. A (VATRE)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

NEISD School Bond, Prop. A ($400M)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

NEISD School Bond, Prop. B ($53M)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

NEISD School Bond, Prop. C ($29M)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

NEISD School Bond, Prop. D ($9.6M)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

NEISD School Bond, Prop. E ($2.3M)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

SCUC ISD Board Trustee, PL 5

Candidate

Votes

%

Amy M. Thomas *
00%
Aaron Matheny
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

SCUC ISD Board Trustee, PL 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Bill Paschal
00%
Al Ramirez
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

SCUC ISD Board Trustee, PL 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Belinda Evans *
00%
Ciera V. Wilkerson
00%
Jeffrey D. Kerlick
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

SCUC ISD Special Election, Prop. A (VATRE)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 798)

Floresville ISD Single Member Dist. 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Bonna Reed *
00%
David A. Nieto
00%
Terrell (Terry) Schellhase
00%
Larry G. Jones III
00%
*Incumbent

La Vernia ISD, Prop. A (VATRE)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Jourdanton ISD School Trustee, PL 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Missy Korus
00%
Dustin Delgado
00%

Jourdanton ISD School Trustee, PL 4

Candidate

Votes

%

Kendall Schorsch *
00%
Kiera Wiatrek
00%
*Incumbent

Jourdanton ISD School Trustee, PL 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Mike Castellano
00%
Irma Gomez
00%

Bandera ISD School Trustee, PL 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Rich McCarthy
00%
Debra Killian Martinez
00%
Crystal Black
00%

Marion ISD School Bond, Prop. A ($60 Million)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Nixon-Smiley CISD Spec. Election, Prop. A (VATRE)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Natalia ISD School Board Trustee

Candidate

Votes

%

Danielle Alderete *
00%
Jaime Gomez
00%
Anthony Zapata
00%
*Incumbent

Divide ISD School Bond, Prop. A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Notably, people in the North East Independent School District will be asked to approve a handful of school propositions worth as much as $500 million.

WATCH BELOW: What’s in the $495 million NEISD bond on the Nov. 4 ballot?

NEISD is seeking funds for construction, enhancements, technology upgrades and improvements to school and sports facilities. Proposition D would provide renovations and improvements to Jerry Comalander Stadium and Heroes Stadium.

The Marion Independent School District also has a proposition worth millions of dollars that aims to improve facilities and purchase land and school buses.

The Boerne, East Central and Judson Independent School Districts, and several other districts have propositions revolving around tax rate increases for maintenance and operations.

In addition to the propositions, multiple school board trustee positions are up for grabs within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City, Bandera, Natalia and Floresville Independent School Districts, among others.

More election coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

