RESULTS: Props, trustee seats for San Antonio-area school districts in Nov. 4, 2025, election

From propositions worth millions of dollars to school board trustee positions on the line, several San Antonio-area school districts are asking voters to weigh in on the Nov. 4 election. Scroll below to find the election results and detailed information on key propositions.

Notably, people in the North East Independent School District will be asked to approve a handful of school propositions worth as much as $500 million.

NEISD is seeking funds for construction, enhancements, technology upgrades and improvements to school and sports facilities. Proposition D would provide renovations and improvements to Jerry Comalander Stadium and Heroes Stadium.

The Marion Independent School District also has a proposition worth millions of dollars that aims to improve facilities and purchase land and school buses.

The Boerne, East Central and Judson Independent School Districts, and several other districts have propositions revolving around tax rate increases for maintenance and operations.

In addition to the propositions, multiple school board trustee positions are up for grabs within the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City, Bandera, Natalia and Floresville Independent School Districts, among others.

