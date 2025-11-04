RESULTS: Props A and B for coliseum complex, downtown Spurs arena in the Nov. 4, 2025, election

Find more election coverage on the Vote 2025 page.
The time has come for the election results on two Bexar County propositions related to a potential downtown San Antonio Spurs arena.
Proposition A pertains to the preservation of the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the Spurs, and the Freeman Coliseum grounds next door.
It asks voters to approve dedicating an estimated $192 million to $198 million toward turning the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum into year-round rodeo grounds.
The proposition would use two funding sources, including a 5% car rental tax and an increased Hotel Occupancy Tax to 2%.
Meanwhile, Proposition B would fund the downtown arena, provided that a majority of voters approve it.
Proposition B asks voters to use the same two funding sources as Proposition A.
If it passes, Bexar County agrees to contribute up to $311 million or 25% of the cost of the new arena — whichever is lower.
The potential downtown arena has an estimated price tag of $1.3 billion.
The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.
There are four ways this could play out: Both measures pass, both fail, Proposition A passes, but Proposition B fails, and vice versa.
