RESULTS: Props A and B for coliseum complex, downtown Spurs arena in the Nov. 4, 2025, election

On Nov. 4, Bexar County voters will determine whether the county can allocate funds to two venues: the Frost Bank Center (Prop A) and a proposed new downtown arena for the San Antonio Spurs (Prop B).

The time has come for the election results on two Bexar County propositions related to a potential downtown San Antonio Spurs arena.

Proposition A pertains to the preservation of the Frost Bank Center, the current home of the Spurs, and the Freeman Coliseum grounds next door.

It asks voters to approve dedicating an estimated $192 million to $198 million toward turning the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum into year-round rodeo grounds.

The proposition would use two funding sources, including a 5% car rental tax and an increased Hotel Occupancy Tax to 2%.

​Meanwhile, Proposition B would fund the downtown arena, provided that a majority of voters approve it.

Proposition B asks voters to use the same two funding sources as Proposition A.

If it passes, Bexar County agrees to contribute up to $311 million or 25% of the cost of the new arena — whichever is lower.

The potential downtown arena has an estimated price tag of $1.3 billion.

The county already has an additional $48 million on hand from what the tax has already generated.

​There are four ways this could play out: Both measures pass, both fail, Proposition A passes, but Proposition B fails, and vice versa.

