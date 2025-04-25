Krampus Fiesta event celebrates cultural fusion while building excitement for December parade

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s emerging Krampus tradition is expanding beyond winter as organizers bring the mythological figure to this year’s Fiesta celebrations.

The unique cultural fusion comes after the successful debut of San Antonio’s first-ever Krampus parade in December. The parade drew hundreds to the historic King William neighborhood.

The winter event introduced many San Antonio residents to the half-goat, half-demon character from Central European folklore.

“It’s a great way to start Fiesta with a whole lot of fun, great entertainment,” said Denise Crittenden, one of the organizers of the Krampus Fiesta event.

The mashup of Fiesta and Krampus traditions sparked enthusiasm among local folklore lovers.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Krampus folklore, and it’s just really fun and creative to put the two of them together,” said Mollie Gilley, a planner and participant in the Krampus Fiesta event.

The character Krampus is being incorporated into the Fiesta celebration through his cousin, Kiko, who is Hispanic. Organizers said they hope this crossover will strengthen San Antonio’s diverse cultural landscape.

According to European tradition, Krampus serves as a counterpart to Saint Nicholas during Christmas. Krampus visits children who misbehave, while Santa rewards the well-behaved ones.

“[I’m excited about] getting more people involved and making this parade bigger and better than last year and then all the years to come,” Mollie said.

The Krampus Fiesta event featured traditional elements of the 11-day celebration, including live music, dancing and refreshments.

Kimberly Ingram, another participant, expressed excitement about the event’s potential growth.

“Just to kind of see it grow and bring some new things to San Antonio and bring something exciting,” Ingram said.

While the Fiesta season brings a fresh twist to the Krampus tradition, organizers have already announced plans for the next winter parade.

The 2025 Krampus parade is scheduled for Dec. 5 in the King William neighborhood, where the tradition began in San Antonio.

