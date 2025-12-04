Gradually turning colder today, staying damp

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT TODAY: Breezy, gradual decrease in temps, showers

STAYING COLD, DAMP ON FRIDAY: Showers likely, especially early in the day

BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: Sunshine returns, highs near 70

FORECAST

CHILLY, DAMP CONDITIONS TODAY

A cold front will slide through the area during the morning hours. Until it passes through, fog and drizzle are a good bet. Behind the front, winds will become breezy out of the north and temperatures will gradually decrease from the mid-50s to the upper-40s by this evening. We’ll also see light showers from time to time, although any rain should be light.

SHOWERS FRIDAY MORNING

We’ll see another round of light rain Friday morning, potentially affecting the morning commute. Temperatures on Friday will be slightly warmer, but not by much. They’ll climb to near 50 by the afternoon. Skies clear Friday evening.

Showers likely Friday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNNY, BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

The sun returns to the forecast Saturday and Sunday. We’ll start in the 40s and end up near 70 on Saturday. Sunday could be a bit more breezy, as a weak front moves through. This front will not have a huge impact on temperatures and rain stays out of the forecast.

Weekend Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

UPDATED MARATHON FORECAST

San Antonio Marathon (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

