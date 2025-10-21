Humidity drops today, plus an update on Friday’s storm chance

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- LOWER HUMIDITY: Sticky this morning, but a drop in humidity this afternoon
- STORMS LATE FRIDAY: Scattered activity expected, may linger into Saturday
- HOW MUCH?: Some places could approach 1″ of rain
FORECAST
WEAK FRONT TODAY, FALLING HUMIDITY
We’ll see a wind shift this morning, but it’ll take until midday for humidity levels to really start to drop. So, expect a muggy, warm morning, with a bit of patchy fog in spots. The front will slide through the entire area by this afternoon and it’ll feel much drier by dinnertime. Temperatures will still be warm, rising to near 90.
RAIN CHANCE LATE FRIDAY/EARLY SATURDAY
An area of low pressure will finally give us rain chances by late Friday. It’ll tap into some good moisture and storms will be possible Friday evening. The best odds will come Friday night. Rain, along with clouds, could linger into Saturday. As of now, skies are forecast to clear Saturday afternoon -- however, this will depend on how quickly the low moves east. How much rain could we see? Some areas, especially north of San Antonio, could see up to an 1″ of rainfall. Lower totals are expected San Antonio and points south.
AN ACTUAL FALL FRONT NEXT WEEK?
Long-term models are hinting at an actual fall-like front early next week. Timing is still a bit of a question, but cooler air is expected by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted as we get a bit closer!
