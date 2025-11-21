Three fronts bring a variety of weather over the next 7 days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

A FEW SHOWERS/STORMS TODAY: A weak front will kick up isolated to widely scattered rain from sunrise through 2pm

COOLER, SPOTTY RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Isolated light showers mainly on Sunday, mild temps

COOL THANKSGIVING: A stronger front will bring much cooler weather for Thanksgiving

FORECAST

TODAY

A weak frontal boundary will slowly make its way through the area. For San Antonio, it’s not forecast to push through until early afternoon. That means we’ll have some spotty rain today, with the best odds right along the front mid-morning into the early afternoon. A storm or two is also possible. It’ll remain warm today.

THIS WEEKEND

While the above-mentioned front isn’t particularly strong, it will allow for cooler mornings both Saturday and Sunday (upper-50s). Highs will range from the 60s into the 70s. Saturday’s rain chances will be low, while odds for rain do rise slightly on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK

A second front slides through on Monday, keeping rain chances in the forecast. After a sunny day on Tuesday, a stronger front sweeps through on Wednesday. That will bring cool and dry weather for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s

