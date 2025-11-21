Three fronts bring a variety of weather over the next 7 days

A FEW SHOWERS/STORMS TODAY: A weak front will kick up isolated to widely scattered rain from sunrise through 2pm
COOLER, SPOTTY RAIN THIS WEEKEND: Isolated light showers mainly on Sunday, mild temps
COOL THANKSGIVING: A stronger front will bring much cooler weather for Thanksgiving
FORECAST
TODAY
A weak frontal boundary will slowly make its way through the area. For San Antonio, it’s not forecast to push through until early afternoon. That means we’ll have some spotty rain today, with the best odds right along the front mid-morning into the early afternoon. A storm or two is also possible. It’ll remain warm today.
THIS WEEKEND
While the above-mentioned front isn’t particularly strong, it will allow for cooler mornings both Saturday and Sunday (upper-50s). Highs will range from the 60s into the 70s. Saturday’s rain chances will be low, while odds for rain do rise slightly on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK
A second front slides through on Monday, keeping rain chances in the forecast. After a sunny day on Tuesday, a stronger front sweeps through on Wednesday. That will bring cool and dry weather for Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, expect highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.