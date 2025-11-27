Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 Increasing clouds today, roller coaster ride ahead

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

INCREASING CLOUDS, MILD TODAY: Temps will reach the mid-60s

CLOUDY FRIDAY, DRIZZLE LATE: Gray, cool Friday, with drizzle & fog developing by the evening hours

WARM SATURDAY: Drizzle early, mostly cloudy, with a stray storm late

COLD, WINDY SUNDAY: Strong cold front means a very chilly Sunday, Monday

FORECAST

🦃THANKSGIVING🦃

Temps are chilly and skies clear this morning. We’ll start in the 40s and end up in the 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase during the second half of the day.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

☁CLOUDY FRIDAY☁

Skies will generally stay overcast on Friday, keeping temperatures cool. Highs will be in the low-60s tomorrow. Drizzle, patchy fog, and showers will develop by the late afternoon. Damp conditions will continue overnight into the first half of the day on Saturday.

Drizzle & showers will develop Friday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

⛅WARM SATURDAY, STRONG COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT⛅

After morning clouds and drizzle, some peeks of sun will push temperatures into the 70s by Saturday afternoon. Saturday night, a strong cold front will quickly sweep through South-Central Texas. Along the front, a broken line of showers and storms is possible. Don’t expect much rainfall, as the window for rain will be small. Once the front moves through, temperatures will plummet and winds will become gusty.

🧥COLD, BLUSTERY SUNDAY🧥

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Sunday, with overcast and windy conditions. Wind chill values will make it feel like its in the 40s most of the day.

Weekend breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

☔COLD, DAMP MONDAY☔

Monday will also be cold and cloudy. Showers are also forecast to develop, making for a damp day. Once again, temperatures will struggle to emerge from the 40s. Jackets and umbrellas will be needed as we head back to work and school!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS