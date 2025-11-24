Rain chances, a few storms through 4pm, then clearing tonight

COOLER WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING: Cold front brings cooler weather
FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND: Rain & clouds return to the forecast
FORECAST
DAMP TODAY
Thick humidity is resulting in fog, drizzle, and even a storm or two this morning. It’ll stay overcast and somewhat damp through midday. Showers and possibly a storm will develop along a front that will move through San Antonio by 4pm. Once it moves through, we’ll see clouds dissipate and drier air will move in.
DRY TUESDAY
Low humidity and sunny skies will push temperatures well above average on Tuesday. Highs will reach the low-80s.
COLD FRONT WEDENSDAY
A strong cold front will sweep through around sunrise Wednesday. The front will bring north winds, gusting as high as 35 mph. Temperatures will only reach the mid-60s on Wednesday.
THANKSGIVING DAY
Thanksgiving morning will be the coldest morning in our extended forecast. We’ll start in the low-40s (30s in the Hill Country). The afternoon will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. It’ll be beautiful!
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
Clouds and moisture will make a return starting Friday. Rain chances will increase into the weekend and could impact travel. Stay tuned for more updates!
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.