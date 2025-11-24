Rain chances, a few storms through 4pm, then clearing tonight

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOG/DRIZZLE/SHOWERS TODAY: Expect a damp first half of the day

DRIER TONIGHT & TOMORROW: Sunny & warm Tuesday, lower humidity

COOLER WEDNESDAY & THANKSGIVING: Cold front brings cooler weather

FRIDAY/THIS WEEKEND: Rain & clouds return to the forecast

FORECAST

DAMP TODAY

Thick humidity is resulting in fog, drizzle, and even a storm or two this morning. It’ll stay overcast and somewhat damp through midday. Showers and possibly a storm will develop along a front that will move through San Antonio by 4pm. Once it moves through, we’ll see clouds dissipate and drier air will move in.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

DRY TUESDAY

Low humidity and sunny skies will push temperatures well above average on Tuesday. Highs will reach the low-80s.

COLD FRONT WEDENSDAY

A strong cold front will sweep through around sunrise Wednesday. The front will bring north winds, gusting as high as 35 mph. Temperatures will only reach the mid-60s on Wednesday.

Gusty winds and cooler temps are expected Wednesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THANKSGIVING DAY

Thanksgiving morning will be the coldest morning in our extended forecast. We’ll start in the low-40s (30s in the Hill Country). The afternoon will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s. It’ll be beautiful!

Thanksgiving Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

Clouds and moisture will make a return starting Friday. Rain chances will increase into the weekend and could impact travel. Stay tuned for more updates!

8-Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

