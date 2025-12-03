Lots of weather changes over the next 36 hours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- INCREASING CLOUDS: More clouds today, mild with highs in the 60s
- COLD, DAMP THURSDAY: Temps dropping into 40s, showers, drizzle possible
- WEEKEND REBOUND: Back to warmth and sunshine this weekend
FORECAST
INCREASING CLOUDS TODAY
Temperatures are cold this morning, but a warmer, more humid airmass will filter into the area today. This will give us an increase in clouds, along with mild weather. We’ll see highs in the mid-60s.
COLD & DAMP TOMORROW, FRIDAY
A cold front will arrive during the morning hours. The temperatures won’t drop in dramatic fashion, however, we will see a steady decline throughout the day. We’ll go from 50s in the morning to 40s during the afternoon. Also expect it to be damp. Showers and drizzle are possible from the Thursday morning commute all the way through midday Friday. Friday will be chilly, too, with temperatures struggling to reach 50. Skies clear Friday evening.
WARMER THIS WEEKEND
The sun returns and temperatures warm as a result. Highs reach to near 70 on Saturday. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday thanks to another cold front. This one, however, is not as strong and it does not bring any rainfall. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper-60s, with breezy winds.
SAN ANTONIO MARATHON FORECAST
Good weather is expected for the San Antonio Marathon. Good luck runners!
